Liburd at the double as Guiseley win at Nuneaton

Guiseley gained an early Christmas present with a 3-1 win at Nuneaton Borough in National League North.

Nuneaton Borough entered this game bottom of the table, but under new manager Jimmy Ginnelly had won the previous week at Darlington.

Rowan Liburd.

The Lions made a perfect start when a through ball by Scott Smith set Rowan Liburd one on one with Nuneaton goalkeeper Cam Belford. The striker made no mistake placing his shot into the bottom right-hand corner.

It could have been 2-0 to the visitors when Alex Purver found Smith with a cross but his header was straight at Belford.

Nuneaton equalised with their first attempt on goal. Loanee Dior Angus received a knock-down and after beating two defenders powered his effort into the net.

Guiseley should have been infront going into half-time after Kaine Felix crossed into the area to an unmarked Louis Walsh but he got too much on his shot and it went over the bar.

Kaine Felix.

It was then almost a repeat of the opening of the first half as Guiseley again took the lead through Liburd, this time the finish was even better, as the forward collected a pass in the area and on the turn curled an effort past Belford who had no chance.

Nuneaton’s afternoon went from bad to worse, when a straight red card was shown to Nat Kelly, this was after the full-back clattered into Kaine Felix when he was running down the line.

The winger would moments later double Guiseley’s lead when Walsh ran into the area and unselfishly passed to Felix who had a tap-in. There were some half-chances for both teams late on but the scoreline remained unchanged and Guiseley left with the win.

After the match Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill said.

“This is an important three points for us and it sets us up nicely going into the next week.

“We knew how tough this game would be against a side who had the new manager bounce and won last week, so it makes the three points even better.”

Next up for Guiseley is Boxing Day’s home clash against leaders Bradford Park Avenue.

Mark Bower’s men returned to the top of the league following a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Hereford.

Lewis Knight’s 70th-minute tap-in proved the difference for Park Avenue after Oli Johnson had earlier seen a chance ruled out for offside and Hereford’s Jordan Cullinane-Liburd had headed against his own bar.

Jordan Burrow secured a 2-1 win for York City at home to Brackley. Burrow converted his fourth penalty of the season to win the points on 49 minutes after Adriano Moke’s opening goal had been cancelled out by away skipper Gareth Dean.