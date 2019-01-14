Jack Muldoon at the double as Harrogate Town hit back to win at Dover

Jack Muldoon bagged a brace as Harrogate Town came from a goal down to sink Dover Athletic 2-1.

Saturday’s 2-1 success on the south coast ended a five-match winless run and sealed Simon Weaver’s team’s progress into the third round of the FA Trophy.

Mark Beck spurned a great early chance to fire the visitors ahead when his fifth-minute penalty was kept out by Athletic stopper Mitch Walker.

Inih Offiong, scorer of two goals when the sides met in Harrogate earlier in the season, then made Town pay for that miss by handing the Whites the lead.

Thirteen minutes were on the clock when the big striker controlled Anthony Jeffrey’s cross on his chest and volleyed past James Belshaw.

The Dover lead was short-lived, however.

Just moments after the deadlock had been broken, Callum Howe got on the end of George Thomson’s free-kick and diverted the ball into the path of Muldoon, who swept home his 11th goal of the season.

Both teams had opportunities to grab a second, Moussa Diarra heading over and Effiong firing straight at Belshaw at one end, while Beck and Lloyd Kerry failed to convert good chances at the other.

The game’s decisive moment then arrived shortly after the hour-mark when Muldoon displayed his predatory instincts once again.

Town’s top-scorer got in front of his marker to convert Thomson’s dangerous ball into the box at the near post. Liam Kitching twice went close to adding a third, either side of Thomson seeing a curler saved by Walker, though the men from Wetherby Road had already done enough.

Elsewhere, FC Halifax Town produced a stunning comeback as goals from Dayle Southwell and Matty Kosylo took their Trophy clash with Solihull to a replay after a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

****

Farsley Celtic moved to the top of the Evo-Stik Premier Division table despite conceding a late equaliser in a 1-1 home draw with Grantham Town.

Jimmy Spencer’s seventh-minute goal put the Celts on course but after a second- half red card to Farsley’s Ben Atkinson, Charlie Ward managed to net an 84th-minute leveller for the Gingerbreads.

The Celts go top of the league on head-to-head record, with second-placed South Shields also on 53 points and on equal goal difference. Nantwich are also third on 53 points with Warrington Town – who suffered defeat at Scarborough Athletic – fourth on 52 points.

In the East Division, Brighouse Town remain five points off the lead in second place following their 3-0 home victory over AFC Mansfield.

Goals from Aaron Martin and Thomas Haigh put Town in the driving seat before Adam Jones’ goal sealed the points.

Pontefract Collieries stay in third spot after a 4-2 win over Belper Town – the goals coming from Chris Jackson, Michael Dunn, Spencer Clarke and Eli Hey.

Fourth-placed Tadcaster Albion drew 1-1 with Cleethorpes Town. Joe Lumsden netted for Albion.

Adam Priestley’s 19th-minute strike earned Ossett United a 1-0 victory at Lincoln United while Frickley Athletic and Pickering Town shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Nick Thompson opened the scoring for Town only for Jacob Hazel to equalise nine minutes later.

Northern Counties East League Premier Division leaders Yorkshire Amateur’s poor form continued as they lost 2-1 at Eccleshill United with Devonte Newman-Morton scoring the goal. Ammers’ lead at the top is down to one point following Penistone Church’s 3-1 victory over Garforth Town.

In a West Yorkshire derby, Kevy Tarangadzo’s goal seven minutes from time saw Liversedge defeat Hemsworth MW 1-0. Elsewhere, Knaresborough Town had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Staveley MW while Harrogate Railway drew 1-1 at Bridlington Town.

In Division One, Nostell MW won 4-0 at Harworth Colliery, Selby Town lost 1-0 at Skegness Town, Glasshoughton Welfare went down 3-1 at Ollerton Town and AFC Emley lost 2-1 at home to Rossington Main.