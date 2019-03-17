Jack Greenhough nets brace as Pontefract Collieries crush Carlton

Have your say

EVO-Stik league Premier Division leaders Farsley Celtic’s game against Stafford Rangers was postponed on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch.

There was plenty of action in the East Division however as second-placed Pontefract Collieries cruised to a 6-2 victory at struggling Carlton Town.

Jack Greenhough (2), Gavin Rothery, Chris Jackson, Vaughan Redford and Nicholas Guest scored the goals.

It was also a good day for third-placed Brighouse Town who enjoyed an excellent 4-0 victory at Lincoln United.

Zephaniah Thomas netted before half-time and three goals in the last 13 minutes from Aaron Martin, Iwan Heeley and Thomas Robinson sealed the win.

Tadcaster Albion also chalked up an impressive 3-0 home win over Spalding United.

Aiden Savory netted a brace with Joe Lumsden scoring the other goal.

In a Yorkshire derby at Frickley Athletic, Ossett United took the honours thanks to a 3-1 victory. Adam Priestley gave United an early lead only for Ousman Cham to equalise. #

But Sam Liversidge’s own goal put Ossett back in the lead before Aidan Chippendale sealed the win two minutes from time.

Pickering Town’s match at Morpeth Town was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The only match to survive the weather locally in the Northern Counties East League saw Glasshoughton Welfare lose 2-0 at Harworth Colliery in Division One.