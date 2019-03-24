Hereford 1 Guiseley 0 – Lions made to learn more harsh lessons

JOINT-MANAGER MARCUS BIGNOT called on Guiseley’s players to learn some harsh lessons quickly after they fell to a fourth straight 1-0 defeat in National League North.

Hereford were the victors on this occasion, consigning the Lions to a 12th game without a win and hovering just three points above the drop zone.

“It is another loss by a single goal and the performance was not enough to win the game,” said Bignot.

“But we should have left with a point.

“We have to learn from those lessons and use them for the next match in mid-week.”

New signing Lewis Archer made his debut for The Lions and linked up well with Jack Dyche early on but the hosts’ defence coped well and cleared the attack comfortably.

Guiseley joint manager Marcus Bignot

There were few chances in the first-half as Hereford had two shots on target through Mike Symons and Kyle Finn, both of which were easily dealt with by goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst.

Both sides made changes just after the start of the second-half, leading to the game opening up.

Hereford nearly scored when a through ball found Lance Smith who delivered a cross into the box to Symons, but he lost his footing and his effort was easily saved.

The home side took the lead with just over 10 minutes to go, a free-kick found an unmarked Josh Gowling, who made no mistake from just a few yards out.

It is another loss by a single goal and the performance was not enough to win the game. But we should have left with a point. Marcus Bignot

Guiseley had one last chance in added time as a long throw was flicked on to Scott Garner, who saw his effort spectacuilarly clawed away by goalkeeper Matt Yates ,with Kaine Felix just unable to get a crucial touch on the rebound as it went out of play.

Guiseley are next in action tomorrow using their game in hand as they take on 11th-placed Curzon Ashton at Nethermoor, the visitors still entertaining outside hopes of making the play-offs.

Hereford: Yates, Hickman, Greenslade, Wesolowski (Smith 60), Cullinane-Liburd, Gowling, O’Sullivan, Owen-Evans, Richards (Roberts 70) Finn (Ebbutt 90) Symons. Unused substitutes: Franklin, Ezewele

Guiseley: Dewhurst, Moyo (Clayton 80) Dyche, Garner, Barkers (James 63) Cantrill, Langley, Halls, Morrison (Purver 63) Archer, Felix. Unused substitutes: Digie, Odejayi

Referee: Dean Watson.

YORK City have still only beaten Boston United twice in eight league meetings after tossing away a 2-0 lead at home.

First-half goals from Sean Newton and Macaulay Langstaff put the Minstermen in the ascendancy, but Jay Rollins and Max Wright struck back to ensure honours ended even.

Centre-back Newton crashed a thunderous free-kick in off the crossbar to open the scoring and Langstaff, making his first appearance for York following a one-month loan spell at Bradford Park Avenue, doubled the lead before the break.

He pounced from eight yards after goalkeeper George Willis could only parry a free-kick by Jon Parkin.

But Rollins tapped in on the hour mark before on-loan winger Wright made it 2-2 when he curled an edge-of-the-box effort in to the bottom corner.

Park Avenue also surrendered a two-goal lead to end up with a share of the spoils at Southport.

A Matthew Platt own goal and a Jake Beesley strike gave Avenue the lead, only for Jordan Archer and Jason Gilchrist to hit back to earn a point.