Harrogate Town hit back to claim fine victory at Boreham Wood

Harrogate Town produced a fine display in North London as they saw off Boreham Wood in an eventful National League clash.

Simon Weaver’s team recovered from falling behind early on to record a 4-2 success, their first win in three following defeat to Leyon Orient and a home stalemate with Wrexham.

The men from Wetherby Road began the better of the sides so it was somewhat against the run of play when their hosts took a 10th-minute lead, Gozie Ugwu stooping to net at the near post as a ball was drilled in from the right.

The visitors were soon level, however, Joe Leesley cutting in off the left flank and curling beautifully across goal where the waiting George Thomson climbed and nodded home. Wood looked a real threat from set-pieces throughout, but it was Harrogate who grabbed the next goal of the game, six minutes after the resumption.

Aaron Williams charged down Ryan Huddart’s attempted clearance from a back-pass and the ball cannoned off him and straight past the home custodian.

Moments later, Leesley twisted and turned inside the box before seeing Femi Ilesanmi divert his driven low cross into his own net for a 3-1 advantage.

Chesterfield loanee Ugwu gave the Londoners hope on the hour-mark with a stunning long-range strike that almost broke the goal, but substitute Jack Emmett wrapped things up for Town, gliding past a defender 30 yards from goal then placing beyond Huddart.

Elsewhere, Jordan Preston’s stoppage time header rescued a point for FC Halifax Town as they drew 2-2 at Bromley.

George Porter’s spectacular goal looked to have won it for the hosts, but Preston popped up to head in the superb Ryan Sellers’ cross in added time.

Josh Staunton came off the bench to score an equaliser to cancel out Frankie Sutherland’s first-half opener after his penalty had been saved.

****

A Jimmy Spencer brace and a goal from Jack Higgins secured a valuable 3-2 home victory for Farsley Celtic against Matlock Town in the Evo-Stik League Premier Division.

Spencer’s first-half brace was cancelled out by two goals from Marcus Marshall but Higgins’ effort ensured all three points for 12th-placed Farsley.

Ossett United moved up to third place in Evo-Stik East thanks to a 1-0 victory over Stamford courtesy of Karl Jones’ 31st-minute goal – set up by Adam Priestley.

Two goals from Eli Hey helped fifth-placed Pontefract Collieries claim a 3-2 home victory over AFC Mansfield.

Vaughan Redford scored the other goal.

Struggling Pickering Town picked up a much-needed 2-0 victory over Wisbech Town. Josh Greening and Ryan Blott scored the goals.

Also in the East Division, Tadcaster Albion drew 1-1 with Stocksbridge Park Steels and Frickley Athletic were beaten 1-0 at Gresley.

Elsewhere in the FA Trophy extra Preliminary round, Brighouse Town triumphed 2-0 at Glossop North End thanks to goals from Aaron Martin Gabriel Johnson.

It was a poor weekend for the top two sides in the Northern Counties East League as both Hemsworth MW and Yorkshire Amateur were beaten.

Hemsworth went down 5-2 at Penistone Church with Seon Ripley and Richard Collier on the scoresheet while Amateur lost 4-3 at Barton Town with Brice Tiani, Adam Shaw and Ashley Flynn netting.

Knaresborough Town moved to within three points of top spot with two games in hand following their 3-0 victory at Eccleshill United. Sam Cook, Brad Walker and Robert Youhill scored the goals.

A brace from Mark Simpson and a goal from Devonte Newman-Morton helped Garforth Town defeat Thackley 3-1, while Liversedge lost 4-2 against Maltby Main and Harrogate Railway lost 3-2 at Handsworth Parramore.

In Division One, Nostell MW moved level on points with leaders Winterton after a 1-0 win over Grimsby Borough. Selby Town beat Winterton 2-1, Glasshoughton defeated Parkgate 2-1 and AFC Emley lost 2-0 to Dronfield Town.