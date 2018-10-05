Harrogate Town boss Weaver warns against complacency

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver said he was left pleased by his side’s 4-2 victory at Boreham Wood, but insists that improvements are necessary ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Ebbsfleet United.

The Wetherby Road outfit got back on track in north London following two games without a win, or a goal, and find themselves just a point shy of the National League summit after 14 games.

Success in Kent this weekend could see them go back top of the pile, but Weaver is guarding against any complacency.

“I thought it was a good performance [at Boreham Wood], to score four goals is a big positive, but there are also areas of that game we can learn from and still strive for more,” the Town boss said.

“We can’t take anything for granted against Ebbsfleet; they’re a big, strong, powerful outfit.

“We’ve not controlled the full game [at Boreham Wood], which is obviously what we’re wanting to do and next week it will no doubt be an even tougher game.

“We have to have our heads on it and learn from what we could have improved on in the last match and take it into Saturday.”

Ebbsfleet currently sit 15th in the table having won five of their opening 14 fixtures.

Elsewhere in the National League, 10th-placed FC Halifax Town will be looking to get back on the winning track when they travel to Aldershot Town tomorrow.

***

AFTER TUESDAY night’s 2-0 home victory over Lancaster City, Adam Lakeland’s Farsley Celtic will be looking for another three points when they travel to Nantwich Town in the Evo-Stik League Premier Division tomorrow.

Second-half goals from Paul Walker and Jack Higgins helped Celtic chalk up their midweek victory, and with three games in hand on many of the teams around them, they could move into the top five tomorrow.

In Evo-Stik East, third-placed Brighouse Town could close in leaders Morpeth Town if they claim all three points at Stamford, while fifth-placed Ossett United face a tricky trip to AFC Mansfield following their 2-2 midweek draw with Pickering Town.

Elsewhere tomorrow, sixth-paced Pontefract Collieries travel to Loughborough Dynamo, Tadcaster Albion make the long trip to Wisbech Town, 11th-placed Frickley Athletic host struggling Spalding United and Pickering Town entertain Gresley.

After Tuesday night’s last-minute victory over Thackley, new NCE Premier Division leaders Knaresborough Town will be looking to consolidate top spot when they host Worksop tomorrow.

Third-placed Yorkshire Amateur missed the chance to go top on Tuesday night when they lost dramatically 5-4 to Albion Sports.

They could make amends tomorrow when they travel to rock-bottom Harrogate Railway.

Second-placed Hemsworth Miners Welfare could also be top dogs come 5pm tomorrow as they host struggling Thackley.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, eighth-placed Garforth Town travel to fifth-placed Maltby Main and 14th-placed Liversedge play at the team one place above them in the table – Staveley MW.

In Division One, second-placed Nostell MW could move top with victory at Hallam tomorrow while seventh-placed Selby Town could move into the top five with victory at home to struggling Ollerton Town.

In other matches tomorrow, mid-table Glasshoughton Welfare travel to Dronfield Town and AFC Emley host bottom side FC Bolsover.