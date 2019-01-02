Guiseley teenager Jake Young snapped up by Sheffield United

Guiseley academy product Jake Young has signed for Championship outfit Sheffield United until 2020/21.

The 17-year-old joined Guiseley in 2017 from Shelley Juniors and he progressed through the Academy first team, playing in the National Youth Alliance prior to being included in the first-team squad for the Lions this season.

Sheffield United manager, Chris Wilder, has given new recruit Jake Young the thumbs up. PIC: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Huddersfield-born Young has been part of Marcus Bignot and Russ O’Neill’s first-team squad since pre-season and his performances for the Academy team caught the eye of a number of Championship and Premiership clubs.

However, it was the Blades who managed to persuade him to join them.

In his trial period, which began in November, Young played regularly for the Under-23s, scoring the winner on his debut against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s with his first touch.

He went on to catch the eye of the Blades’ first-team manager Chris Wilder when included in a first-team, behind-closed-doors game against Wigan Athletic and was subsequently offered a pro’ deal.

Guiseley’s head of youth, Dave Currie, said: “Jake is a great example of what can be achieved with hard work and a strong self-belief.

“He came from a Sunday League club and is now a professional football player at a top Championship club.

“Jake is an example to every young player that anything is possible and his move underlines the opportunities available for players at Guiseley AFC Academy.

“We wish him all the very best in the future.”

Young joins an ever-growing line of Guiseley AFC Academy scholar players who have either pushed on to professional football or Guiseley AFC’s first team.

Striker Ben Whitfield signed for Bournemouth and has now moved on to join Port Vale, Jacob Brown is at Barnsley and goalkeeper, Tom Stewart, is part of the set-up at Morecambe.

Two further products of the Academy, Will Thornton and Scott Smith, are currently in Guiseley’s first-team squad.