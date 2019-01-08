Guiseley looking to extend unbeaten run to four games

Guiseley are looking to extend their unbeaten run to four matches when they travel to Southport tonight.

The Lions began the new year with an impressive 2-1 away victory at second-placed Bradford Park Avenue to avenge the 5-1 mauling suffered in Boxing Day’s reverse fixture.

Tranmere's Emmanuel Monthe and Southport's Ryan Astles battle for the ball.

Guiseley, who were held 1-1 by Leamington on Saturday, travel to a Southport side who are on a run of form themselves after their 1-1 home draw with Nuneaton at the weekend stretched their unbeaten streak to five without defeat.

The Sandgrounders are managing to move steadily away from the drop-zone and sit one place and one point above Guiseley in 16th.

They are to be without Ryan Astles, however, who has been ruled out for two to three weeks after the midfielder tweaked his medial ligaments, but Liam Edwards and Marcus Wood, both on loan from Bolton, have had their loans extended recently.

The trip to Merseyside is yet another match in a gruelling and unforgiving schedule for Guiseley that sees the side play no fewer than six more times before the end of January.

Seventeen-year-old striker Kieron Ceesay has signed first-team forms for the Lions. Picture: Guiseley AFC.

While the Lions sit seven points above FC United of Manchester, who currently occupy the third and final relegation place, they have three games in hand on all of the bottom three sides.

But Guiseley’s co-manager, Russ O’Neill, insists his side would much rather be playing twice a week and getting points on the board to help build momentum for the second half of the season. He said: “Everybody’s in the same boat and with [other teams having] FA Cup runs you get a lot of games in hand and that’s where we are now.

“We’re playing Saturdays and Tuesdays but I think if you ask the lads they’d rather be playing Saturday Tuesday than training twice a week.

“Southport are a real good team, they’ve got real good players and it will be another physical test.

“I’ve known [Southport manager] Liam Watson for a long time and he’ll have a good, organised team.

“Tuesday’s another game but I can assure everyone there are no easy games at this level.”

Tonight’s match marks the start of four consecutive away games for the Lions, with trips to Chester, Yorkshire Amateur and Chorley to come in less than two weeks.

Meanwhile, Guiseley’s 17-year-old striker, Kieron Ceesay, has signed first-team forms with the club.

Ceesay, who was on the books at Manchester United between the ages of nine and 16, has netted seven goals in five games for the Academy so far this season.