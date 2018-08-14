Guiseley are ticking ‘all right boxes’ says Bignot

A FIRST league win of the Marcus Bignot and Russ O’Neill era may still be awaiting the Guiseley managerial duo – but do not let it be said that big ticks in the box have not arrived already.

A new-look side may still be winless after three matches, but a ‘base camp’ has arrived in terms of the group cultivating a togetherness and strong mentality, with the Lions – whose small squad has also been tested by injuries early on this term – having already shown their character during a difficult start to the season.

Curtis Morrison.

And the early-season National League North fixture list does not get any easier for Guiseley this evening when they travel across the Pennines to Edgeley Park to face ‘big guns’ Stockport County, who currently reside in fourth place.

A late leveller from Curtis Morrison secured Guiseley’s first point of the season in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with AFC Telford – after the Bucks had gone ahead with a controversial penalty – and while it may not have been the victory that many were craving, the spirit shown by the hosts when they could have gone under represented a big fillip for Bignot so early in a season.

He said: “We had to applaud the character that the boys showed off the back of two defeats.

“Confidence could have been low, but there is a good, strong, tight-knit group in that dressing room. I was pleased with the way they came back and to get that point will do them the world of good.

“We are off the board now, so it is upwards and onwards.

“I was pleased with the character shown in terms of coming back. Because they had a kick in the teeth and bounced back and we are looking forward to going to Stockport on Tuesday.

“It is a new squad and it is pleasing to see those characteristics, mentality and togetherness so early on.

“I sound like a broken old record, but we are so pleased with the group if you look at recruitment and the characters of those we have brought in. We are really pleased and ahead in that.

“What we want now is to really nail down our identity and DNA. We are a work in progress and in these first weeks, we have had testing of those personalities. There is so much more to come from this group.”

A new addition to the Lions’ injury list arrived on Saturday when Kingsley James came off with a shoulder injury.

Terry Kennedy and Louis Swain are also still out for Guiseley.

“It is a small group and the one thing we don’t want is injuries, but we have picked up another one,” Bignot added.

“We have got Terry out, but he is doing some work now and Louis Swain is coming back as well and it will not be too far until they are available.”

Harrogate Town, meanwhile, play host to relegated Barnet in the National League tonight, seeking their first win after a start of three encouraging draws.

Early pacesetters FC Halifax wlll be aiming to make it four wins from four when they visit Salford City.

NCEL Premier action tonight sees Garforth welcome Liversedge and Harrogate Railway entertain Hall Road Rangers. Knaresborough host Goole and Yorkshire Amateur entertain Staveley.

In Division One, Glasshoughton host Armthorpe.