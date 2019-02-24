Farsley Celtic knocked off top spot by 10-man Albion

Ten-man Witton Albion knocked Farsley Celtic off top spot in the Evo-Stik League Premier Division after becoming only the second team to win in the league at Throstle Nest this season with a 1-0 victory.

Some sloppy defending by the Celts saw Rob Hopley put the visitors ahead just after the half-time break.

Knaresborough Town's Brad Walker in action against Worksop on Saturday. Picture: Craig Dinsdale.

Witton then had Matty Devine controversially sent off after giving away a penalty but Farsley’s Ben Atkinson could not convert from the spot and Albion held on to take the three points.

Celtic boss Adam Lakeland said after the game: “I thought we were average at best in the first half. In the second half we conceded an awful goal, there’s no other word to describe it really.

“Their keeper made a good save from the penalty and to be fair we kept knocking on the door, but we found it hard to break down a really resilient team.”

Farsley drop to second spot, just one point behind leaders Warrington Town – who grabbed a late 3-3 draw at home to Nantwich Town – with a game in hand.

It’s as you were at the top of the East division after second-placed Brighouse Town’s 1-0 victory over Frickley Athletic and leaders Morpeth Town 1-0 win at Ossett United.

Tom Robinson netted Brighouse’s winner in the 66th minute.

Two goals in two minutes from Vaughan Redford and Gavin Rothery helped fourth-placed Pontefract Collieries triumph 2-1 at Wisbech Town, while a brace from Joe Lumsden saw fifth-placed Tadcaster Albion see off Marske United 2-1. Pickering Town lost 2-1 at Cleethorpes Town.

In the Northern Counties East League Premier Division, Hemsworth MW moved above Yorkshire Amateur into fourth place thanks to a 1-0 win at Thackley.

Seventh-placed Knaresborough Town were beaten 4-1 at Worksop Town, Liversedge went down 1-0 against Staveley MW and Garforth Town lost 3-0 at home to Maltby Main.

In Division One, Glasshoughton Welfare lost 2-1 at home to Swallownest while Selby Town were thumped 5-1 at Campion.