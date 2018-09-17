Farsley back to winning ways thanks to helping hand from Mickleover

Have your say

Farsley Celtic moved up to 13th place in the Evo-Stik League Premier Division thanks a 1-0 victory at home to Mickleover Sports on Saturday.

The decisive goal came when Mickleover’s Ben Turner put the ball beyond his own goalkeeper following a cross from Will Hayhurst on 33 minutes.

Action from Tadcaster Albion v Ossett United. Picture: Matthew Appleby.

In Evo-Stik East, Ossett United moved top of the league on goal difference thanks a 1-0 win at Tadcaster Albion, courtesy of Adam Priestley’s goal on 74 minutes.

Pontefract Collieries leapfrogged Brighouse Town into third place thanks to a 1-0 victory at their West Yorkshire rivals. Conor Smythe netted the winning goal on 72 minutes.

Frickley Athletic occupy fourth spot following their 2-1 victory at Carlton Town.

After going behind to Ben Hutchinson’s 29th-minute penalty, goals from Jameel Ible and Gavin Allott won the game for Frickley. Pickering Town sit in 19th position following their goalless draw at fellow strugglers Spalding United.

In the FA Vase second qualifying round, Glasshoughton Welfare defeated Parkgate 3-1 thanks to goals from Gracjan Klimczak, Matthew Semley and Jack Knight. Garforth Town joined them in the next round after their 2-1 victory at Ryton & Crawcrook Albion. Joseph Colley and Devonte Newman-Morton scored the Town goals.

In the NCE Premier Division, leaders Hemsworth Miners Welfare claimed a 2-0 victory at Goole AFC thanks to goals from Seon Ripley and Bradley Dockerty.

Yorkshire Amateur remain one point behind in second following their 3-1 win at Harrogate Railway. Matthew Dempsey, Ashley Flynn and Fernando Moke scored the goals. Elsewhere, 10th-placed Liversedge were beaten 2-0 at Penistone Church.

In Division One, second-placed Nostell MW lost 3-2 at Grimsby Borough, sixth-placed Selby Town beat Armthorpe Welfare 2-1 and AFC Emley drew 2-2 at East Yorkshire Carnegie.