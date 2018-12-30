Evo-Stik/NCE: Never-say-die attitude keeps Celtic on track

Farsley’s never-say-die attitude was on show with a 3-2 Evo-Stik premier win at Witton Albion.

Goals from Jack Higgins and Dave Syers twice hauled Farsley level, before Nathan Cartman struck the all-important winner three minutes from time.

Farlsye Celtic manager Adam Lakeland. PIC: John Mc Avoy

Manager Adam Lakeland was delighted. He said afterwards: “It’s a great way to finish the year, I think the players have been incredible this year, and we were desperate to finish it with another win.

“We were bare bones today, had to dig really deep, and every man was all hands to the pump and thankfully we managed to get the win.”

Farsley, still second on the ladder, travel to mid-table Hednesford United on New Year’s Day (3pm) looking to keep the pressure on leaders, Nantwich Town, who have four points more but have also played four games more than Celtic.

In the NCE premier, Thackley came from two goals down to draw level at Athersley Rec – Luke Robinson from the penalty spot on 40 minutes and James Ngoe with a 59th-minute equaliser – but lost out to a 78th-minute winner.

Garforth Town were pipped 2-1 at home to Eccleshill United. Lee Turner’s penalty goal in the 87th minute proved too little too late.

Stephen Smith scored an equaliser on 55 minutes for Harrogate Railway Athletic 10 minutes after visitors Bottesford Town had opened the scoring. And that’s how it stayed until the final whistle.

The battle of the Miners Welfares went the way of hosts Hemsworth, 1-0, against visitors Staveley.

Nash Connolly came up with the winner – three minutes from time.

Knaresborough, meanwhile, struck back through Gregg Anderson, but too late to change the outcome as visitors Bridlington Town held out for a 2-1 victory.

Danny Farrar equalised for Liversedge within a minute of hosts Worksop going ahead but a 50th-minute penalty won it for the home side.

Yorkshire Amateur left it late against visiting Handworth Parramore, Ashley Flynn obliging from the penalty spot after 82 minutes of football without a goal.