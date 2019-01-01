Bradford (Park Avenue) 1 Guiseley 2: Hard work pays off as Lions gain revenge

Guiseley gained revenge after their heavy loss to Bradford (Park Avenue) by beating them at the Horsfall Stadium 2-1.

And Guiseley joint-manager Marcus Bignot marvelled at his players’ performance – and work rate.

Guiseley's joint-manager, Marcus Bignot.

“I’m delighted with how we played,” he said: “To come to the side who are top of the table and win, it is a big three points.

“The players have worked really hard and to get this victory means a lot.”

Park Avenue boss, Mark Bower, added: “I thought it was a tight game, the pitch suited them a little bit more than us, I’m disappointed with the way we lost. The reaction from the players is key; we know we can go on another unbeaten run.”

After the 5-1 win just under a week ago, Avenue entered this full of confidence at the top of the National League North.

Guiseley goalscorer, Rowan Liburd.

They had a good chance early on, when Oli Johnson was found in the area but wasn’t able to make full contact with the pass and Marcus Dewhurst was able to get both hands behind the effort and save it.

The visitors were certainly in a more competitive game andcould have gone ahead when Alex Purver crossed for Will Thornton, the centre-back was well placed but the ball hit his shoulder rather than his head.

The hosts should have taken the lead on the half-hour mark, when a long Nicky Clee throw was headed on by Conor Branson.

The effort looked like it was heading in but Dewhurst got a touch on the effort and tipped it over the bar. With moments to go until half-time, Guiseley took the lead when Purver put in another great delivery, this time Kayode Odejayi was well placed and flicked his header in, to the delight of the away support.

The hosts started the second half well and Jake Beesley nearly got the equaliser when he beat two Guiseley defenders but couldn’t get his effort past Dewhurst.

An ex-Guiseley player levelled the scores when Nicky Clee crossed and Oli Johnson took the knockdown and, after a fine touch on the angle, scored. Momentum seemed to be with Avenue but Guiseley went up the other end, and a low cross found Rowan Liburd who improvised a finish to give the Lions the lead again. Avenue were reduced to 10 men moments later when Jamie Spencer was sent off for two bookable offences.

Guiseley saw the game out and the three points were secured for the Lions.

Bradford (Park Avenue) : Drench, Toulson (Nowakowski 82) Lowe, Ross, Havern, Branson, Beesley, Knight, Hurst (Spencer 50) Clee, Johnson (McKenna 83). Unused subs: Killock, Wroe.

Guiseley: Dewhurst, Moyo, Halls, Heaton, Thornton, James, Purver, Smith (Felix 85) Hatfield, Odejayi, Liburd. Unused subs: Clayton, Walters, Green, Walsh.

Referee: Paul Brown.

n Substitute Jonathan Edwards’ 90th-minute goal salvaged a point for hosts FC Halifax Town against Harrogate at The Shay, writes TOM SCARGILL.

George Thomson’s sixth-minute goal looked to have handed Harrogate all three points, but Edwards equalised with Halifax’s sole shot on target.

Halifax were too slow out of the blocks – exactly the opposite of their draw on Saturday – and didn’t play to anywhere near their capabilities on a frustrating afternoon, but deserve some credit for showing some fighting spirit and rescuing a draw.