Adam Clayton fires Farsley Celtic back to the top of the league

FARSLEY CELTIC moved back to the top of the Evo-Stik League Premier Division following their hard-fought 2-1 victory at Hyde United yesterday.

Farsley took the lead on 31 minutes when Will Hayhurst swung in a cross from the left wing, which Nathan Cartman headed superbly into the bottom corner.

Ossett United's Andy Monkhouse contests a header during his side's 1-1 draw with AFC Mansfield. Picture: Scott Merrylees.

But the hosts hit back after 63 minutes. The ball was played into the box and brought down by Dominic Smalley, who with his back to goal, swivelled and fired the ball past Kyle Trenerry.

Celtic pressed forward for a winner and were rewarded with six minutes to go.

Cartman flicked the ball onto Adam Clayton who fired brilliantly into the bottom corner.

Warrington Town’s 3-2 home defeat to Stafford ensured Farsley moved two points clear at the top of the league.

In the East Division, Pontefract Collieries moved up to second place thanks to a 3-0 home win over Loughborough Dynamo. Second-half goals from Chris Jackson, Nicholas Guest and Spencer Clarke sealed the win for Pontefract.

Third-placed Brighouse Town came back from 3-1 down to earn a 3-3 draw at home to Stamford. Aaron Martin (2) and Zephaniah Thomas scored for Town.

Joe Lumsden and Patrick Miller were on target for fourth-placed Tadcaster Albion in a 2-0 victory over Wisbech Town, while Alexander McQuade’s last-minute goal earned Ossett United a 1-1 draw at home to AFC Mansfield.

Pickering Town moved out of the bottom two thanks to a 2-1 victory at Gresley. Ryan Blott and Daniel Earl scored the Town goals in the first half.

In the Northern Counties East League, all our teams in Premier League action suffered defeats. Yorkshire Amateur lost 3-0 at Bridlington Town, Knaresborough were beaten 2-1 at Hall Road Rangers, Garforth Town went down to a 3-1 defeat at Staveley MW and Harrogate Railway dropped into the bottom two after losing 2-1 at Albion Sports.

In Division One, third-placed Nostell MW defeated Skegness Town 3-0, Glasshoughton Welfare were 4-2 winners over Rossington Main, AFC Emley beat Winterton 2-1 and Selby Town were beaten 5-1 at Worsbrough Bridge.