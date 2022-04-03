No relief for struggling Guiseley and Farsley Celtic

The hosts had an early chance when Jack Sampson headed towards goal but Owen Mason did well to make the save.

Guiseley would have an opportunity of their own just past the 20-minute mark when Kaine Felix used his pace to get past his man and on the angle forced Matt Urwin into a save.

Just before the break the home side took the lead with an impressive finish. Adam Blakeman fired in an effort into the bottom corner from 30 yards meaning the hard work by Guiseley during the opening 45 minutes had come to nothing.

Guiseley joint manager Russ O'Neill. Picture: Steve Riding.

Ollie Brown then worked his way into the area and put in a cross that was begging to be hit by a Guiseley player, but his pull back just didn’t find a visiting player and was cleared.

The hosts looked dangerous though when given space and Billy Whithouse crossed for Mike Calveley who saw his effort hit the crossbar.

The warning signs were there and soon it was 2-0 when Willem Tomlinson was given time and space to pick his spot and he made no mistake to ensure the hosts doubled their advantage.

Guiseley so nearly got one back when forward James Gale’s shot was tipped onto the post by Urwin which ensured the visitors left with nothing.

After the game Lions joint manager Russ O’Neill said: “It is another 90 minutes where we have not scored and that’s a worry for us. We are on the wrong side of tight games and fine margins at the moment.”

The Lions remain two points off safety ahead of facing next-to-bottom Farsley Celtic on Tuesday following the Celts 3-1 defeat at Fylde.

Lewis Butroid put through his own net to give the hosts a 20th-minute lead.

Frank Mulhern responded with a free-kick that rattled the inside of an upright and then converted a penalty on the stroke of half-time after being brought down by Chris Neal.