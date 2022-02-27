Saturday’s 4-0 Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur was the end of the road for the immensely popular Argentine at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa has been sacked as manager of Leeds United following a run of six games without a win.

The Elland Road hierarchy released a statement with the decision and also confirmed they plan to announced his successor tomorrow (Sunday, February 28).

Former RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch is the man whose name as already emerged as the heavy favourite to come in if Bielsa does depart.

However, should that not materialise, there are other coaches being touted with supporters and the bookmakers.

Marsch is, understandably, leading the market but a former England manager and ex-Barcelona head coach are behind him as joint second favourites.

Also in the running are a former Liverpool manager and an another experienced Argentine boss.

Could United look a bit closer to home for a their next appointment? The current Huddersfield Town gaffer is also on the list.

Further down the runners and riders there are plenty of interesting names including bosses currently in charge of United’s Premier League rivals, young coaches impressing in the EFL Championship and a couple of stand outs from the international stage.

Here are 16 names that could be in the frame to be the next manager of Leeds United after they parted company with Marcelo Bielsa:

