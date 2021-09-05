National League North: Guiseley goalless against ten-man Kidderminster as Farsley suffer first defeat

Guiseley goalkeeper Jordan Amissah had to pull off some smart stops to deny visitors Kidderminster Harriers. Picture: Andrew Roe/JPIMedia.

The visitors started with a chance as Omari Sterling placed an inviting cross into the area, finding Ashley Hemmings who had a free header but he could not find the target and it went narrowly wide.

They had another good chance soon after, Sam Austin found space just outside the area and fired goalwards which required a smart stop by Guiseley gaolkeeper Jordan Amissah.

The hosts had their first real opportunity when a cross was fired towards Jacob Gratton who reacted well and got enough contact to test Harriers stopper Luke Simpson, who held onto the effort.

Farsley's Will Hayhurst who scored against his former club York City. Picture: Steve Riding.

Gratton was denied by the goalkeeper once again just before the break, when a ball over the top found the forward who tried to round him, but Simpson got his body in the way and blocked the ball and it was cleared.

The second half started with Harriers nearly opening the scoring through Nyal Bell who saw his header hit the post.

Kidderminster were reduced to 10 men with over half an hour to go when Mark Carrington was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Lewis Hey, the referee adjudged it to be a reckless challenge.

Guiseley pushed forward and were nearly rewarded in added time after Simpson missed the ball after running out of his goal, Adam Haw looked to have a free shot, but Joe Faulkes tracked back and made a crucial interception, ensuring the points were shared.

Meanwhile, Farsley Celtic slipped to their first defeat of the season, going down 4-2 at York City.