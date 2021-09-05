National League North: Guiseley goalless against ten-man Kidderminster as Farsley suffer first defeat
GUISELEY could manage only a goalless draw at home to Kidderminster Harriers in National League North on Saturday despite playing against 10 men for the final half an hour, writes TOM FEAHENY.
The visitors started with a chance as Omari Sterling placed an inviting cross into the area, finding Ashley Hemmings who had a free header but he could not find the target and it went narrowly wide.
They had another good chance soon after, Sam Austin found space just outside the area and fired goalwards which required a smart stop by Guiseley gaolkeeper Jordan Amissah.
The hosts had their first real opportunity when a cross was fired towards Jacob Gratton who reacted well and got enough contact to test Harriers stopper Luke Simpson, who held onto the effort.
Gratton was denied by the goalkeeper once again just before the break, when a ball over the top found the forward who tried to round him, but Simpson got his body in the way and blocked the ball and it was cleared.
The second half started with Harriers nearly opening the scoring through Nyal Bell who saw his header hit the post.
Kidderminster were reduced to 10 men with over half an hour to go when Mark Carrington was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Lewis Hey, the referee adjudged it to be a reckless challenge.
Guiseley pushed forward and were nearly rewarded in added time after Simpson missed the ball after running out of his goal, Adam Haw looked to have a free shot, but Joe Faulkes tracked back and made a crucial interception, ensuring the points were shared.
Meanwhile, Farsley Celtic slipped to their first defeat of the season, going down 4-2 at York City.
Efforts from Kurt Willoughby, Michael Woods and Clayton Donaldson, along with a David Syers own goal, saw Steve Watson’s men finally pick up their first competitive win at the LNER Community Stadium. Farsley added a little respectability to the scoreline thanks to strikes from ex-Minsterman Will Hayhurst and James Hanson in the final 20 minutes but never looked like avoiding a first defeat of the season after going into the interval 2-0 down.