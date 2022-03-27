Farsley Celtic Juniors goalscorer Luke Parkin. Picture: Steve Riding.

Russ Wilcox’s men went ahead in the 21st when the visitors failed to deal with a Lewis Turner cross and Luke Parkin drilled in from 15 yards.

A couple of crucial second-half moments then proved decisive as, first, Adam Clayton’s header from a Will Hayhurst freekick was cleared off the line to prevent Farsley from making it 2-0 and, within seconds, Jason Oswell levelled at the other end.

The result means Farsley are now two points above the one relegation place – currently held by Guiseley – having played a game more.

Guiseley joint manager Russ O'Neill. Picture: Steve Riding.

The Lions dropped further into relegation trouble after slipping to a 2-0 defeat at home to Chester. The game started with Guiseley’s Kaine Felix being denied by Chester keeper Louis Gray.

Chester’s Declan Weeks went close soon after but his shot sneaked just over the crossbar.

The home defence didn’t learn and Weeks was again given time on the ball and, this time, his effort was on target and led to the opener for Chester. A well-worked move saw George Glendon find Matty Waters with a pass and Guiseley keeper Owen Mason had to block the effort with his foot.

The hosts started the second half brightly with James Gale receiving a pass and he took a touch and on the turn, saw his effort go just wide.

They kept going when Felix put in a pass across the face of goal that just didn’t get a touch off any of the Guiseley player and was cleared. There was plenty of frustration for the side and the game would be wrapped up just before the end.

Chester were able to break with minutes to go and Darren Stephenson produced a smart finish after a pass from Weeks, to ensure Guiseley once again left a game empty handed.