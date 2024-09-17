Moorthorpe U14s celebrate as Royal Mail funds new kit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Budding footballers from Moorthorpe & South Elmsall District JFC U14s have unveiled their brand-new kit, funded by Royal Mail’s Kits 4 Kids programme

The team received the funding as part of the company’s drive to support employees’ local grassroots teams and help young people get active.

The team was nominated for funding by Leanne Harris, a long-standing supporter who works at Royal Mail as an Advanced Customer Advisor. Royal Mail is now the club’s back-of-shirt sponsor.

Royal Mail’s Kits 4 Kids was launched in response to many requests from colleagues across the country who want to help their local youth sports teams by funding new kit. Royal Mail and Parcelforce employees were encouraged to nominate their local grassroots youth sports teams to receive grant funding. 1,500 nominations were received, with successful clubs chosen randomly by region.

A Moorthorpe U14s player shows off the new kit

Moorthorpe & South Elmsall District JFC are a grassroots football club for children aged between 5 and 15, giving boys and girls the chance to play football in their local community. The club has been run voluntarily for over 10 years and over 120 children train with them each week.

Greg Sage, Royal Mail’s Deputy Director for Corporate Affairs and ESG, said:“Our 130,000 people are at the heart of their communities across the UK, and Royal Mail’s Kits 4 Kids gives colleagues the opportunity to show their support and help young people get active in their local area. Unwavering pride and passion, forging through all weathers, out in the community – grassroots sport has a lot in common with Royal Mail. This exciting new initiative brings the two together and we are delighted to be able to support the Moorthorpe U14s.”

Mark Lukaszewicz, Moorthorpe & South Elmsall District JFC U14s coach, said:“Getting the grant from Royal Mail meant so much to us. We are completely reliant on volunteers and charitable donations and our subs are the lowest in the area, so their support means children of all backgrounds get the chance to take part in football.”