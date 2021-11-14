Missed chances prove so costly for Guiseley and Farsley Celtic

The hosts had the first chance when a cross by Jamie Spencer was flicked on by Shaun Tuton – it just had a little too much on it though and Lewis Hey could not get to the ball for what would have been a tap-in.

Hereford had an opportunity of their own moments later, Tom Owen-Evans tried what would have been a spectacular strike from 30 yards out. His shot just went over the crossbar, almost clipping the top of the netting as it went out.

Another cross created a chance for the hosts when Lebrun Mbeka was found but his headed effort lacked direction and went over the bar.

Guiseley joint-manager Russ O'Neill. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Just before the break, a powerful run by Ryan McLean saw him cut the ball back to Ryan Lloyd who had a simple finish, to give the visitors the advantage at the half-time.

McLean’s pace was creating problems for the home side and he should have scored when burst into the area but blazed his shot over.

Just minutes later the same situation happened and this time McLean made no mistake with a calm powerful finish into the bottom corner.

In the latter stages of the match, there was some hope for Guiseley when they were awarded a penalty for a handball. Spencer took the spot kick but slipped at the vital moment and the ball went over the crossbar and into the stands, so the Bulls left Yorkshire victorious.

Guiseley's Lebrun Mbeka. Picture: Steve Riding.

After the match, Guiseley’s joint-manager Russ O’Neill said. “It was obviously a game where we have had a few chances, we haven’t taken them and then they have taken theirs.

“We had a few players missing today, we conceded just before the break and then they’ve been more clinical.”

Guiseley now sit in 19th place in the table but level on points with bottom-side Blyth Spartans with two games in hand.

It was also a weekend to forget for Farsley Celtic who went down to a 2-0 defeat at Gloucester City, who moved off the bottom of the league as a result.

Two Oliver Hulbert strikes, around 10 minutes into the game and 10 minutes from the end, earned the Tigers all three points, but in between, Farsley dominated the play and probably should have come away with at least a point for their efforts.

“I think both goals came from our own mistakes, which is disappointing,” said Celtic boss Neil Ross.

“The frustrating thing at the moment is that we are dominating games, we’re just not getting the rub of the green in terms of getting that final finish off and getting that final ball across the box.

“Overall I can’t be disappointed because the lads have put everything out there again, it’s just not going our way at the moment.

“We need to stay positive. We need to reiterate what we’re doing well and keep working hard and I’m sure it will turn round.”