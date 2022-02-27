Marcelo Bielsa Leeds United verdict given as Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer agree

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have weighed in on the speculation surrounding Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa following their latest Premier League loss.

United went down 4-0 at home to Tottenham Hotpsur on Saturday and are now six games without a win and just two pints above the relegation zone.

Speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day highlights show, the former Leicester City forward and Newcastle United legend discussed what the future could hold for the Yorkshire side and their head coach.

Lineker started: “There is lots of speculation about Bielsa’s position at the moment but there is no question that Spurs dominated that game. The tactics are not really working are they?”

Shearer replied: “Spurs were absolutely fantastic. It’s the insistence on going man for man that Spurs would have looked at.

BBC Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer

“They just dominated and ran Leeds ragged all over the pitch, especially in forward positions.

“Sometimes if you take a main player out by going man for man marking it works but that’s different than everyone going man for man.”

Lineker added: “It’s never really worked in the history of the game.”

Shearer finished: “It’s difficult to do and Leeds just can’t do it. 60 goals Leeds have conceded and they were perfect fodder for Tottenham.

“I know that Leeds have had big injuries this season and it has cost them dearly. But when it’s not working, and it’s not working at all, surely you have to do something different.