Mansfield Town v Leeds United Under 23s RECAP - Whites progress in Premier League Cup with the help of Littlewood equaliser
Leeds United Under 23s take on Mansfield Town Under 23s in the Premier League Cup on Monday afternoon.
A place in the knockout stages of the Premier League Cup is at stages as the teams battle out the final Group E fixture.
Group E leaders Wigan Athletic are already through, while Sunderland are out of the running, trailing second-placed Leeds by one point with no games left to play.
Only one of the two remaining teams will progress, with the Whites holding a three-point advantage as they travel to the RH Academy in Mansfield on Monday afternoon.
With a superior goal difference, the Stags could leapfrog Leeds with a win, but if Leeds avoid defeat it'll be the West Yorkshire side going through.
The match marks Under 23s boss Andy Taylor's first game in charge after former manager Mark Jackson gave up his academy duties to join Jesse Marsch's first team coaching staff last week.
The last time the sides met in November, goals from Max Dean and Sean McGurk helped Leeds claim a 2-1 home victory.
Our live blog will bring you all the updates as the Whites fight to progress in the Premier League Cup.
Leeds United Under 23s v Mansfield Town LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 07 March, 2022, 14:52
- 1pm kick-off at the RH Academy in Mansfield
FULL TIME 1-1
Leeds go through to the knockout stages of the Premier League Cup.
They end Group E in second place.
Andy Taylor’s side will face West Ham United in the next round.
Three minutes added on
1-1
Rip-roaring end to the game this
Place in the knockout stage at stake
BIG LEEDS CHANCE
84: Leeds corner falls to Allen on the bounce, the teenager hooks it into the top corner but Stech tips it over.
CHANCE LEEDS
82: Joseph looks dangerous on the break, the Stags scramble to get back but the Spaniard plays a good pass through to Allen. Stech stops.
Mansfield corner
82: Another strong punch from van den Heuvel.
10 minutes to play
1-1
Dean complains
Referee allowed play to continue as Mansfield were on the attack. The Whites striker was clutching his head. Took a kick in a challenge. Plays on, no medical attention needed.
Max Dean is down
Referee says play on.
Mansfield must score
The game could open up here as the Stags have to score to avoid exiting the Premier League Cup.