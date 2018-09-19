Yorkshire Amateur League: Second-half surge extends Celtic’s win record

Have your say

FARSLEY CELTIC Juniors continue as the only side with a 100 per cent record in the Yorkshire Amateur League Premier Division following Saturday’s 5-1 win at home to newly promoted Calverley United.

Calverley remain on the hunt for their first point but hopes were raised against Farsley when Ben Cook fired the bottom side into a 43rd-minute lead.

Mark Whitham turns the Dewsbury Rangers defence. PIC: Steve Riding

But the experienced Andy Shields levelled matters with the last kick of the first half, finally beating Calverley manager Will Hardaker, playing as stand-in goalkeeper.

Farsley then bossed the second half with Craig Farrand’s 35-yard free-kick firing them in front before Joe Firth added a brace.

Danny Lyons slid in to bring up the nap hand for Farsley who are already three points clear.

Alwoodley are second following a 3-1 success at home to fourth-bottom Stanley United.

On the ball, Amaranth Crossgates' James Richardson. PIC: Steve Riding

Cori Hendrickson fired Alwoodley ahead but an uncharacteristic error from goalkeeper Damian Brodowski who let the ball slip allowing Neil Foster to equalise.

But Callum Armstrong fired Alwoodley back in front before Danny Ashton added a third for the hosts in added time.

Third-placed Drighlington also have six points following a 4-1 triumph against third-bottom visitors Wibsey.

Debutant Wibsey goalkeeper Ash Nordin was eventually beaten four times by a Shane Sowden brace plus goals from Charles Viegas and Harvey Booth before Danny O’Donnell providing the sole Wibsey response and consolation strike in the 85th minute. Grangefield Old Boys are the third team with six points with a 3-2 win at home to Leeds Medics & Dentists sending them fourth.

Shane Gaunt put Grangefield 1-0 up at the break but Medics levelled on the hour through a Kieran Wardman penalty. Harry Fryer put Grangefield back in front before Dave Ashmore headed Medics level.

But Grangefield had the last laugh with Andrew Kenyon slotting home a 91st-minute winner.

Stanningley Old Boys are two points back in fifth after overcoming eighth-placed visitors Athletico 3-0.

A cross from James Rainford put Stanningley ahead at the interval with the hosts finishing the job off in the second half thanks to further goals from James Harrop and Adam Pulford.

Second-bottom Horsforth St Margaret’s bagged their first point of the season through a 1-1 draw at home to seventh-placed Ealandians. The visitors led through Josh Prestige but newly promoted Horsforth equalised from the spot through James Watson.

In the Championship, unbeaten duo Wortley and visiting Gildersome Spurs Old Boys shared a 1-1 draw which left Gildersome top and ahead of Wortley on goal difference.

Joe Hudson put Wortley ahead in the 35th minute but Ben Keedy levelled just five minutes later.

Hudson then missed a penalty in the second half.

In the division’s only other game owing to District Cup action, Morley Town AFC gained their first win as a 4-3 success at home to Shire Academics sent them fourth with Shire down to fifth.

Adam Phillip’s double was supported by strikes from Rob Gumbley and Ryan Hartley for Morley with Ben Freeman, Matty Reid and Jordan Talbot finding the back of the net for Shire.

Woodkirk Valley are out in front in Division One after a 6-1 success at eighth-placed Golcar United. Valley’s in-form Christie Woods netted a hat-trick, supported by strikes from James Tesseyman, Chris Sidebottom and Callum Thorpe to make it three wins from three.

Collegians are second on goal difference after a 6-0 cruise at home to ninth-placed Thornesians kept up their 100 per cent record.

Scott Kirkpatrick’s proved the Collegians hat-trick hero with Josh Orchard, Joe Wimpenny and Joe Sykes also striking gold for the black and white stripes.