Women’s Football: Leeds United fail to turn tables on third-round FA Cup rivals Huddersfield Town

Leeds United’s first outing of the year saw them crash out of the FA Cup at the third round in a 4-1 loss to derby rivals Huddersfield Town.

Katie Thompson’s goal gave Leeds hope before the break, halving their early 2-0 deficit after Brittany Sanderson’s brace. However, second-half strikes from Sarah Danby and Laura Elford killed the tie off at 4-1.

There was some cup joy for Brighouse Town after they eased past lower-league Harrogate Railway in the West Riding County Cup, with Charlotte Proud (3), Lindsey Tugby (2), Annabelle Cass (2), Ellie Richardson, Stacey Buxton and Kayleigh Bamforth putting them into the quarter-finals.

A return to league action for Guiseley Vixens saw them draw out a highly competitive 1-1 draw with Yorkshire rivals Sheffield. Guiseley got the lead only for Lisa Giampalma to level for Sheffield soon after.

Hepworth United increased their lead in the West Riding Premier Division to four points, beating Bradford Park Avenue 5-2 through Sophie King (3), Rebecca Purchon and Jo Forrest, while Natalie Bell and Kirsty Russell scored for Avenue.

Goals from Izzy Hassleman (2), Jess Dunn and Jenna Rogers earned a 4-3 win for Brayton Belles over Brighouse Athletic, who scored through Melissa Griffiths, Alex Sweeney and Emily Holroyd, while Middleton Athletic beat Silsden 3-1 and Wetherby Athletic also won 3-1 against Leeds Medics and Dentists.

A top-against-bottom encounter went as expected in the First Division, with Ripon City cruising 6-1 at Leeds City through Elizabeth Weatherill, Jess Louise Barnes and Louise Wilson (3). Boroughbridge thrashed Tyersal 6-0 while Lower Hopton saw off Replublica Internationale 4-0 through Ruby Marlow (3) and Lauryn Smith and Skipton Town beat Ilkley Town 2-0 through Jess Ogden’s brace.

A 1-0 win for Ossett United Reserves at Farsley Celtic Juniors Reserves kept them top of the Second Division. Farsley Celtic Juniors remain three points behind with three games in hand after destroying Durkar Devils 10-0.

Meanwhile, Thackley Reserves made it four wins in a row by demolishing Garforth Rangers 9-0 through Megan Howley (3), Hope Nicol (2), Paris Lockwood (2), Jess Mallon and Ami Nolan.

Elsewhere, West Riding League Cup action saw Yorkshire Amateur earn a hard fought 3-2 victory at Tingley Athletic, as Rachel Slater, Michelle Walsh and Tanya Fozzard put Ammers into the quarter-final.