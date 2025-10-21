Leeds Modernians Women eye FA Cup giant killing

They are the women’s football team dreaming of an FA Cup giant killing.

Sixth-tier side Leeds Modernians Women FC a take on York City Ladies, two tiers above them, in the first round proper of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup this weekend.

The Mods have reached the first round proper for the second time in their history, following a superb run of three straight away victories — a gritty 1-0 win over Darwen, a thrilling 6-5 goal-fest against Grimsby Town, and a commanding 2-0 triumph at Bottesford Town.

Leeds Mods pictured after beating Darwin in the FA Cup. | Third Party

The Cookridge-based team are also flying high in league action, enjoying an unbeaten start to the season in the North East Regional Women's Football League - Southern Division. With four straight wins over Farsley FC Women, York City Ladies Development, Altofts Ladies and Millmoor Juniors FC, they’ve netted 18 goals and conceded just three.

And while Sunday’s challenge at York Sport Centre is tough — York City play two tiers higher in the Women’s National League Division One North — team captain Beth Barkley believes the momentum is with the Mods.

“The girls are in high spirits,” said Barkley. “We’ve worked hard to build consistency and confidence. This FA Cup run has only made us hungrier — and we’re going into Sunday with belief.”

Mark Womersley, first team manager, added: “The FA Cup is special — it brings clubs and communities together. It gives teams like ours a chance to show what we’re capable of against stronger opposition.

“The players have earned this moment, and we’re going in with confidence, unity, and a real hunger to cause an upset.”

This season’s Women’s FA Cup prize pot means clubs at Leeds Mods’ level are also playing for vital financial support. The team have already earned £9,400 from their run — more than six times what the same progress would have been worth four years ago. Victory on Sunday would increase that to £15,400.

The club’s second team, formed just last season, are also making waves — unbeaten in cup competitions and currently second in the West Riding County Women’s Division Three, after gaining promotions in their debut season.

Leeds Modernians Women rebranded and relocated in 2023 — a move hailed as the “start of an exciting future” by Leeds Modernians Sports and Social Club, which prides itself on championing women’s sport.

Since then, the club has gone from strength to strength, winning the West Riding Premier Division, a League Cup, and reaching a County Cup Final, and launching a new committee to help drive growth off the pitch.

Now, the club is seeking local sponsors to support its growing women’s setup — one of the largest female player bases across the West Riding FA and North-East Regional Women's League.

Paul Challenor, Chair for Leeds Modernians, said: “We have strong foundations in place, and we’re genuinely excited about the next chapter.

“We want to keep building on our success — and with the right sponsorship and community support, the future of Leeds Modernians Women looks incredibly bright.”

* Leeds Modernians Women FC kick-off against York City Ladies on Sunday, October 26, at 2pm, at York Sport Centre.