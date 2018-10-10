Leeds Combination League: Whites are hoping to steal march on rivals

As October broke in Leeds there were markedly fewer games in the Combination Leagues as most sides kicked off their cup campaigns. In the Jubilee Premier however Hope Inn Whites took advantage of their nearest rivals’ league absence by defeating Bramley Town 4-1 away.

The only other fixture in the Jubilee Premier saw fifth meet sixth as Colton entertained New Armley in what turned out to be a thrilling encounter.

Kirkstall's Francis Gibson clears the ball. PIC: Simon Hulme

Ashley Bell’s brace and goals from Bill Roberts and Chris Parkin should have been enough for Colton to claim all three points.

However, Mark Ferguson struck a hat-trick for New Armley and Nathan Chadwick was also on the score sheet ensuring his side left Colton with a 4-4 draw and a valuable point.

In the Premier Division there were was no lack of goalmouth action as 16 goals were scored in three games.

Five of those goals were scored by Horsforth Saints as they continued their fine form to dispatch Swillington Welfare 5-0 away from home.

Hunslet Club's Ash Gale takes control. PIC: Simon Hulme

Welfare didn’t help themselves by scoring an own goal before an Azzaro double and goals from Barron and Boggs put the game beyond all doubt.

Harehills also shipped five goals in their 5-2 home loss to league leaders Armley who had a Hancock-Khan hat-trick and a Barker brace to thank for their win.

After a jittery start to the season, East Leeds Celtic are now firing on all cylinders and continued their revival with a 3-1 home victory over East End Park.

Louis Shenbanjo scored for the visitors, but East Leeds sealed the victory with strikes from Luke Rudd, Rees Battle and Simon Park. Like the Premier, there were only three fixtures in Division One, two of which were played after Commercial were awarded a home win in their scheduled game against Northern Star.

Oulton Athletic’s Jordan Potts did his best for his side notching twice against Acorn, unfortunately for Potts his defence were in poor shape, shipping seven goals to the league leaders in an embarassing 7-2 loss.

Third entertained fourth when Temple travelled to Bardsey with Emilio Bozzo, Matty Hatch and Owen Gartland netting for the visitors in their disappointing 6-3 loss.

Rothwell made it 16 points from an available 18 in Division Two as they triumphed 2-1 against Sporting Pudsey in a tight encounter.

Second-placed Old Crooked Clock kept the pressure up on the leaders though with a battling 4-2 victory over Bramley Lions, the highlight of the match being two doubles from Ben Milner and Danny Harrison.

In the final fixture of the weekend Sheepscar destroyed Western Juniors on their own patch in with a resounding 6-1 victory. Morris-Western denied Sheepscar a clean sheet but their manager will still be happy after seeing Lutel Williams score twice and Ryan O’Donnell, Tony Pemberton, Rhys Sharry and Daniel Freeman all hitting the back of the net.

****

In the first round of the West Riding County FA Sunday Cup, Prospect cruised past Ryburn Valley 7-3, Headingley Rovers bowed out 2-1 to West Bowling, Northern defeated Ventus Yeadon Celtic 6-3 away from home and Roberttown Rovers saw off Hounds 4-2 on penalties after the game had finished 2-2.

In the first round of the Sunday Trophy, Hunslet Club Sundays held their nerve to edge a penalty shootout 4-3 to knock out Kirkstall Crusaders Academy after the game had ended 2-2.

Another team to progress through spot kicks was Redoubt – they knocked out Moortown Albion 5-4 after a 3-3 draw in normal time.

Two goals from James Penman and efforts from Jacques Thompson and Bailey Wright saw Rodley through to a 4-2 victory over Kings Head United, while Sporting Pudsey got the better of Delius 6-3.

Goals from Tim Abeyie and Dan Ajbona were enough for True Brit to beat Great Horton 2-1, while Crown and Anchor edged out White Hart Green and White 4-3.

Adam Vickers and Ed Hanson were on the mark for Amaranth Crossgates Athletic who won 3-2 at Clifton Rangers Reserves, while Churwell were knocked out 8-1 at Canal Tavern.

Four goals for Jose Flores and a hat-trick from Charley Connor helped West Yorkshire Falcons crush Woodhouse 8-3, while New Inn Whites also impressed, beating Wire Works 8-0 with Phil Davis netting a hat-trick and Kyle Walker a brace.

Paul Render’s goal earned Bramley Amateurs a 1-0 victory at FC West Leeds, while FC West Leeds Wharfe were more successful, beating AFC Elford 3-1.

Pudsey Athletic eased to a 5-2 victory at Mill Lane Blues and Bramham Sunday got the better of FC Armley Reserves 4-2.

Elsewhere, in the first round there were wins for Pontefract Sports and Social, AFC Cutsyke, Thorpe United, Wellington Westgate, Horse and Jockey and East Bierley Village.

The second round is due to be played on Sunday, November 4.