Leeds Combination League: It’s full steam ahead as Main Line continue to defy the odds

League football in the Leeds Combination divisions was back in full swing after cup matches caused fixture disruption the previous week.

However, in the Jubilee Premier the division’s leading sides – Hope Inn Whites and HT Sports – were not in action following match postponements.

Bramley's keeper, Shane Edwards, takes charge. PIC: Gerard Binks Photography

Elsewhere, Main Line Social continue to defy the odds as they moved up to third in the league following a 7-4 demolition of Kippax at home.

Adam Fowler claimed the match ball as he struck a hat-trick for Social whilst a Bradley Francis-White brace and goals from Joe Hudson and Sean Jeavons rounded up the scoring for Main Line. Josh Morley (2), Mark Hill and Dale Goldthorpe were the scorers for a shell-shocked Kippax.

In the other fixture in the Jubilee Premier there was no reasoning behind a result that saw lowly Bramley Town defeat New Pudsey 4-2 away from home. Dave Thornton and John Mallinson scored for Pudsey while Brian Edwards (2), Paul Reason and Danny Christopher scored the goals for a jubilant Bramley Town. The weekend’s results left Kippax rock bottom with just one point from their five games so far, Bramley Town in seventh, New Pudsey in fifth and Main Line Social in the dizzying heights of third position.

In the Premier Division, the visit of rock-bottom Harehills was just the tonic for Hunslet Club as they breezed to a comfortable 3-1 victory.

New Pudsey's Levi Forber goes toe to toe with Bramley's Aiden Phillips. PIC: Gerard Binks Photography

Phil Jarvis scored a rare goal for Harehills but it was not enough to grab anything for his team as they were seen off by strikes from McKenzie O’Rourke, Louis Linfoot and that man Richard Wheelhouse.

League leaders FC Armley were tasked with a difficult trip to in-form Rodley and they were duly dispatched by a rampant Rodley side.

Kurtis Hayes, James Penman and Bailey Wright were the scorers for the home side whilst Haydn Bowler grabbed a consolation for FC Armley.

East Leeds Celtic have clearly put in the work in pre-season this term as they started the league with a bang, rising to third position which was in stark contrast to their poor finish last season.

However, their revival was stopped by Swillington Welfare who pulled off an improbable 3-2 win over Celtics.

Witcher struck a brace for Welfare and Campbell added another which was enough to pocket the three points despite a brace from East Leeds Celtic striker James Banner.

Although FC Armley fell to a disappointing defeat, they still remain four points clear at the top of the table whereas Rodley moved up to fourth after they vanquished the leaders. Hunslet Club’s 3-1 win over Harehills was timely, sending them to sixth whilst Harehills remain bottom without a point to their name.

Swillington’s 3-2 victory over East Leeds Celtic moved them away from the danger zone to sevent whilst East Leeds remain in third.

It was raining goals in Division One which provided a welcome relief to the atrocious weather conditions, but not for Oulton Athletic who were destroyed 10-2 in their trip to Temple. Shaun Stead and Phil Negelein were the only Oulton players to come away with any credit after scoring.

Temple’s goals came through Bozzo (3), Tempest (3), Hatch, O Gartland, C Gartland and Turner. There was another goal frenzy in the game between True Brit and Northern Star.

Keiron Deighton bagged for Northern but Marcus Liburd (2), Tim Abeyie, Andy Thomas and Dan Ajibona sealed the points for True Brit.

League leaders Acorn continued their fine form with a 5-1 away victory over mid-table Commercial whilst third-placed Bardsey continued their title chase, winning by the same score on their trip to Kirstall Crusaders Academy.

Tom Franklin (2), Eddie Clayton, Joel Deacey and Dylan Parr all struck for Bardsey with Connor Flanagan pulling one back for Kirstall Crusaders.

The weekend’s results left things tight at the top with just two points separating first from fourth whilst Northern Star remain at the foot of the table after losing every game of the season so far.

****

In Division Two of the Leeds Combination League business returned to usual as Rothwell coasted to a 2-0 away victory at Churwell to remain three points clear at the top of the Division 2 table, writes JOHN McNAMARA.

Old Crooked Clock are the team chasing Rothwell and they made a statement with their emphatic win over Headingley Rovers.

Connor Charlton was superb for Clock, hitting five goals, with Rhys Evans (3) and Jamie Davies rounding off the scoring in their side’s 9-3 home win over Headingley who scored through Michael Evans (3).

There was nothing sheepish about Sheepscar as they triumphed 6-0 over Amaranth Crossgates Athletic with Dom Blair (3), Daniel Smith, Ryan O’Donnell and Daniel Freeman ensuring the rout.

West Yorkshire Falcons were also successful, running out comfortable 2-0 winners over Bramley Lions with Jose Flores and Joe Egemole scoring the goals. Western Juniors completed a home clean sweep in Division Two as they just edged Sporting Pudsey seconds 6-5.

Micky Brinn (2), Jamie McGougan, Cameron Frew and Kevin Saynor scored for Sporting Pudsey, but strikes from Patrick Sheehan, David Morris, Liam Jordan, Carl Ferguson and Declan Smith sealed the points for Western Juniors. Despite their valiant effort, Sporting Pudsey seconds remain rooted to the bottom of the table with one point from seven games, just two points behind Headingley Rovers and Bramley Lions. Western Juniors are in fourth spot with 13 points, two behind Sheepscar who have both Old Crooked Clock and Rothwell in their sights.

Another week in Division Three and another loss for struggling Republica Internationale who this time succumbed 4-3 on their travels to Original Oak. Matt Booth and Mo Hamaway (2) did their best for Internationale but they were sunk by strikes from Gav Connor, Jon Hart, Joe McPartlan and Tommy Black.

Despite that loss Internationale remain second-bottom after current whipping boys West Leeds continued their losing streak falling 14-1 at home to New Inn Whites.

Atletico Bramley cruised to a 3-1 home win over local rivals Bramley Amaeurs whilst Elford were destroyed 5-1 at home by Pudsey Athletic. Abdullah Farrukh struck for Elford whilst James Burril, Nick Dent, Keelan Milner and Matt Dickie were on the score sheet for Pudsey.

Atletico Bramle remain top with a 100 per cent record from their six games so far, followed closely by Pudsey Athletic on 16 points.

There is a significant gap between Pudsey, in second, and third-placed Original Oak who sit on 10 points with a game in hand.

At the wrong end of the table, four points separate bottom club West Leeds and New Inn Whites, who will be hopeful of an ascent up the table following their 14-1 victory at the weekend.