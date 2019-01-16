Leeds Combination League: Four-goal Fowler has a licence to thrill for Main Line Social

JUBILEE Premier side New Armley could have done with a spy at the Main Line Social training ground last week.

Had they had a bit of inside knowledge, they may have avoided the 5-2 thrashing that they received from Social.

HT Sports' Sam Ackroyd tangles John Mallinson of New Pudsey. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Adam Fowler was in fine form, hitting four goals whilst Joe Cryer added the fifth for Main Line Social. McCauley Elliot and Jordan Tate snatched the consolation goals for New Armley. That result keeps New Armley rooted firmly to the foot of the table with just four points from 10 games. At-the-top Main Line consolidated their hold on second spot as third-placed HT Sports failed to beat New Pudsey in their clash. Steve Wales and Lee Turner scored for HT but those strikes were cancelled out by goals from Greg Sargeant and Luke Kitson.

Hope Inn Whites continued their march to the title with a resounding 4-0 win over Colton. At the end of the month Hope Inn will face Main Line Social in a cup clash that is guaranteed to be a well-contested game.

There is often talk of a sub-division of clubs outside of the top six in the Premier League. That is certainly the case in the Premier Division of the Combination as there is a 10-point gap between eighth-placed East End Park and seventh-placed Moortown Albion.

That gap remained the same at the weekend as both sides were beaten, East End Park lost out 4-1 at home to Hunslet Club who scored through Ben Wade (2), Carlton Binks and Jake Bracewell.

Barry Frankland and Joe Hirst go toe to toe. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Moortown fell to a 4-0 defeat away to new leaders The Woodcock with Luke Cook (2), Adam Butterworth and Matty Jackson scoring the goals. That result drew The Woodcok level on 29 points with Armley, but ahead of them on goal difference.

In the other Premier fixture, goals from Walker and Azzaro weren’t enough to stave off defeat for Horsforth Saints as they fell 4-2 at home to Rodley – braces from Kurtis Heyes and Lewis Shanbanjo sealed the victory. Rodley will be looking to carry that form into their next fixture when they will be aiming to derail The Woodcock’s promotion hopes at Houghside.

In Division One, bottom side Northern Star put in a valiant attacking performance at leaders Bardsey. Kieran Dieghan was again the star of the show for Northern as he struck an impressive hat-trick.

However, Northern’s defenders were unable to match the performance of Dieghan as they leaked six goals.

Jack Walsh, Roman Neal, Jordan Deacey, Tom Franklin, Joe Gunby and Leon Walker all breached the Northern defence to keep Bardsey five points clear at the top.

There was a shock result in the game between Commercial and Oulton Athletic. Prior to the game Commercial sat six points clear of struggling Oulton, but that gap was closed to three after a Liam Atkinson hat-trick secured a 3-0 win for Oulton away to Commercial.

The form book stayed true though as Kirsktall Crusaders Academy entertained beleaguered Crown & Anchor.

Faisal Sheikh and Ash Thompson scored for the Crusaders in a 2-0 victory. That kept Kirkstall in third-place whilst Crown & Anchor remain marooned at the bottom on five.

True Brit put the stoppers on Acorn’s title push as they beat the second-placed side 3-1 at home courtesy of goals from Dan Flesher, Arnold Fyfield and Marcus Liburd.

****

The two teams at the top of Division Two of the Leeds Combination League – Rothwell and Old Crooked Clock – remain locked on 31 points each after both claimed narrow wins at the weekend, writes JOHN MCNAMARA.

Old Crooked Clock edged their encounter with Bramley Lions by winning 2-1.

Matty Christopher scored for the Lions but goals from the reliable Jamie Davies and Chris Ward were enough to claim the points for Old Crooked Clock.

Rothwell entertained West Yorkshire Falcons and won 3-2 despite an impressive brace from Falcons forward Daniel Pinnington.

Struggling Amaranth Crossgates Athletic have a new contender for their top scorer this season as they registered their only goal against Sheepscar through an own goal.

Daniel Sheriffe, Aiden Phillips and Tesfa Walton scored for Sheepscar to seal a 3-1 win and keep their faint hopes of a title challenge alive.

Churwell and Western Juniors met in a mid-table clash and provided entertaining fare for spectators as they shared six goals in a 3-3 draw.

Ben Bedford, with a brace, and Stan Lee Bube were the scorers for Churwell while Carl Ferguson, with a double, and Liam Jordan struck for Western Juniors.

In Division Three, West Leeds staked their unwanted claim to be named worst team in the Leeds Combination Leagues as their 3-2 home defeat to Republic Internationale sent them to the foot of the table.

Ferreira and Hallas scored for West Leeds but an exhilarating hat-trick from Republica forward Matt Booth sealed victory.

Fellow strugglers New Armley Reserves showed some signs of life as they grabbed a 1-1 draw away to fourth-placed Original Oak.

A Matt Connolly goal for Oak was cancelled out by a Shane Collins strike.

In the final fixture of the weekend, New Inn Whites moved to within five points of league leaders Athletico Bramley as they hammered Bramley Amateurs 6-0.

Joe Cantrell was on the scoresheet but it was Robert Vickers who grabbed the plaudits as he hit a superb five goals in the rout.