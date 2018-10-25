Farsley in seventh heaven at the top

FARSLEY Celtic Juniors continued their magnificent start to the season making it seven wins out of seven with a 2-0 home victory over Horsforth St Margaret’s which kept them top of the Premier Division, writes OLIVER JACOBS.

Farsley’s quality shone through in the second half as Louis Surtees put them 1-0 up after a rare defensive error from Horsforth. Joe Firth sealed the three points as he scored late on whilst Horsforth were pressing for a late equaliser. Horsforth now sit fifth.

The only other game in the Premier Division was between eighth-placed Stanningley and second-placed visitors Drighlington, who recorded a 4-1 victory.

Stanningley started the game on top and took the lead in the first half through Jimmy Halliday’s free-kick into the bottom corner. Pressure began to take its toll on the Stanningley defence and soon Drighlington were level through Harvey Booth, making it 1-1 at the break.

In the second half, Stanningley continued to battle but conceded a second goal in the 60th minute to Shane Sowden. From then on, Stanningley were overrun by Drig and they took control, scoring two goals in quick succession through Josh Frankland and Brett Thomson.

Drighlington have 18 points out of a possible 21 as they keep pace with leaders Farsley.

In the Championship, third-placed Morley Town entertained bottom of the table Beeston St Anthony’s, whose struggles continued as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat.

Morley took an early lead after a penalty save from Jay Simpson was parried into the path of Phil Davies and that proved the only goal of the game with Beeston seeing a second-half effort disallowed.

St Bedes continued their poor form as they made it four consecutive defeats in a row, losing 2-1 to promoted Garforth Crusaders. This win means Garforth leapfrog St Bedes and move into fifth whilst St Bedes slip down to seventh.

The opening goal came from 30 yards out as Stephen Phillips’s shot flew into the corner of the net to put Garforth one up.

The lead was doubled after the break through Tom Helliwell’s free-kick before St Bedes reduced the arrears to 2-1 thanks to Gary Sunderland sliding the ball past the goalkeeper.

The Garforth defence then held firm as they held on for all three points.

Ealandians Reserves fell to a 3-1 home defeat against fourth-placed Shire Academics. Ealandians struggled early on and were 2-1 down at the interval, with Anthony McDonald scoring the solitary Ealandians goal.

Ealandians then had a man sent off in the 65th minute which hindered their hopes of a comeback.

With the man advantage, Shire had the opportunity to put the game to bed, which they did.

The result of the day in the Yorkshire Amateur League came in Division Four as Gildersome Spurs Old Boys Reserves won 10-0 at Beeston Juniors Old Boys.

Jamie Lloyd and Dan Wilby scored hat-tricks, James Baiser got two and the others came from Ben Barstow and Lucas Scott.

The outstanding Yorkshire Amateur League side performance in the second round of the Leeds & District FA District Cup came from Division Three side North Leeds, who defeated West Yorkshire League Alliance side Leeds Modernians Reserves 4-3.

First Division side Farsley Celtic Juniors also won 3-2 at Championship outfit Leeds City thanks to goals from Neil Stevens, Jacob Kellet and Mark Brady.

Leeds Independent remarkably also beat visiting Leeds Medics & Dentists Reserves 15-14 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

YAL side Whitkirk Wanderers were beaten 4-1 at the West Yorkshire’s Leeds City Reserves while YAL outfit Leeds City Old Boys 3rds were beaten 4-1 at Whitkirk Wanderers Reserves.

In an all Yorkshire Amateur League tie, Leeds City Old Boys 2nds hammered visiting Leeds Modernians 3rds 6-1.