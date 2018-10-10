Cups round-up: First-round hopefuls fall like ninepins after being brushed aside by hot shot Harris

ILKLEY TowN smashed nine goals past PFC in the first round of the West Riding County FA Challenge Cup on Saturday.
Toby Harris scored four, Matt Whitehead netted a brace, and the other goals came from Richard Bull, Thomas Fleming and Nicholas Hewitt in the 9-0 victory. Beeston St Anthonys eased into the second round with a 4-0 victory Tadcaster Magnets, while Headingley got the better of Horbury Town 4-3 on penalties after the game finished 3-3.
Rawdon Old Boys cruised to a 6-1 victory over AFC Crossleys while goals from Waqas Iqbal and Matthew Conway netted in Wyke Wanderers 2-0 victory at Grangefield OB.
Goals from Lewis Forsythe (2), Jake Taylor, Eli Petschak, Darryll Leach and Liam Lambert saw Field to a 6-2 victory at Carleton SC, while Robin Hodd Athletic defeated Sherburn White Rose 5-1 and Huddersfield Amatuer won 6-3 at Rolls.
Elsewhere in the competition, Aberford Albion beat Kirkby Malzeard 6-1, Featherstone Colliery defeated Rothwell 3-1, Leeds Modernians defeated Beeston Old Boys 5-2, Hartshead won 1-0 at Lepton Highlanders and Route One Rovers saw off Howden Clough 2-0.
Altofts were knocked out of the cup 4-2 by Springhead, Ripon City exited 2-0 at home to Steeton and Huddersfield YM defeated Ryburn 3-1.
Leeds Medics and Dentists enjoyed an excellent 3-1 victory at Central Midlands League North side Askern, Leeds Modernians got the better of Beeston Juniors OB 5-2, Wyke Wanderers won 2-0 at Grangefield OB 2-0 and Shelf triumphed 2-0 at Ealanders.
In the County Trophy first round, Matthew Bailey’s brace helped Salts Reserves defeat Hunsworth 3-1, Kellingley Welfare and defeated Sun Inn Rastrick 5-4 on penalties.
Aaron Connor scored seven goals and Jake Topp five in Beeston St Anthony’0s Reserves’ 16-0 victory at Sutton and Prospect Saturday defeated Almondbury WMC Reserves 17-2.
Dewsbury Town won 3-2 at Horsforth St Margaret’s Reserves 3-2, Whitkirk Wanderers beat Denholme United on penalties, Honley won 4-1 at Middleton Park and Carlton Athletic Reserves lost 2-1 at home to Fairbank United.