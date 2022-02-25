Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur: LIVE Marcelo Bielsa pre-match press conference
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa will speak to the media on Friday morning ahead the Whites' Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.
On Saturday, United will host Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road for their 26th Premier League clash of the season.
After conceding 10 goals in their last two fixtures, Bielsa's side will hope to take something from the game against a Spurs side who have lost four of their last five league matches.
Three points clear of the drop zone, a win could see Leeds leapfrog 14th-placed Brentford and extend their cushion above the dreaded dotted line.
On Friday morning, Bielsa will speak to the media ahead of Saturday's Premier League contest.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur - LIVE Marcelo Bielsa pre-match press conference
Last updated: Friday, 25 February, 2022, 09:05
- Marcelo Bielsa will sit down with the media at 9am
Do you feel the pressure that you and the team are under? How do you take it?
I’m a normal person, I do a job that has a lot of repercussions. Like all the people who are not able to offer the results that are expected, situation that I’m going through is similar to that of a common person, when they are not able to achieve, or they are not achieving how they should. the repercussion of my task is the big difference and I’m used to living or transiting through these situations.
How worried are you about the club’s current position?
Very worried. The worry is proportional to the results that we have been obtaining.
Here we go
Marcelo Bielsa takes his seat.