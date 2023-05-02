Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United’s average Premier League attendance compared to Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs and Everton - gallery

Leeds United are only above the relegation zone in the Premier League on goal difference and need their supporters more than ever right now

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:00 BST

Leeds United are currently fighting to stay in the Premier League and were beaten 4-1 away at AFC Bournemouth last time out. The Whites were promoted from the Championship back in 2020 under popular former boss Marcelo Bielsa and have since managed to stay up.

However, they are at serious risk of dropping back into the second tier this term and have four games left of the season to try and save themselves. Next up is an away trip to face table toppers Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Whites’ fanbase is renowned as one of the loudest in the Premier League and their remaining games at Elland Road could play a big role in their survival.

Here is a look at how Leeds’ attendances compares to their league rivals...

10,310

1. 20. Bournemouth

10,310

17,077

2. 19. Brentford

17,077

23,568

3. 18. Fulham

23,568

25,225

4. 17. Crystal Palace

25,225

