Zebra Finance to remove season ticket payment plans for Leeds United with 'immediate effect'

Zebra Finance will remove its finance plan services from football clubs across the country including Leeds United with immediate effect.

The service currently allows football fans to buy season tickets on credit and pay the cost back in installments with interest.

Any fans who have already signed up will not be affected and will be able to continue to pay for their season ticket through the service, and it will not affect fans' season tickets or payment plans in any way, Leeds United said today.

About 2,000 fans are already paying for their ticket through Zebra Finance.

Leeds United has confirmed that any fans who would like to pay in installments in future will be covered through a service from the club directly instead and it is thought this could be put in place for about 500 further fans.

The Leeds United Supporters Trust said: "We’ve been informed that Zebra Finance are removing their finance service from the football market with immediate effect.

"Those with current season ticket agreements already in place will be unaffected."

The full statement from Leeds United:

Due to some technical difficulties currently being experienced by Zebra Finance, Leeds United are unable to offer the current Zebra online payment scheme for those Season Ticket Holders who are yet to renew for next year ahead of tomorrow evenings deadline.



In light of the fact that we are currently unable to accept any further applications on the Zebra Finance Scheme, the club are facilitating a payment option for fans to spread the cost over a six month period on credit/debit card. Admin fees will apply.



The first payment will be processed at the point of sale along with the admin fee. The balance will then be collected on the last Friday of each month going forward. Any fans wishing to pay by this method are advised to contact the Ticket Office on 0371 334 1992 or visit the Ticket Office in person at Elland Road.



Any supporters wishing to purchase without the finance option can still do so online now.



Those who have already purchased their seats for the 2019/20 campaign using Zebra Finance and have activated their finance agreement do not need to have any concerns, your agreement will be honoured and no further actions are required.



Zebra Finance would like to apologise for any issues that this situation has caused and will aim for normal service to resume shortly.