Youth international shines following Leeds United return for Whites rise

A sparkling goal from a recently returned youth international gave Leeds United's under-21s another boost on Monday.

Northern Ireland under-21s winger Charlie Allen left Leeds to join York City on a short-term loan deal in February and bagged four appearances for the Minstermen in the National League.

Allen has since returned to Whites action with United's under-21s and the winger netted a fine goal in Monday's league hosting of Everton's under-21s to secure a 1-1 draw for Scott Gardner's side.

Everton went ahead in the lunchtime kick-off at Thorp Arch with just 13 minutes on the clock through Katia Kouyate who found the bottom corner from a Toffees breakaway.

Leeds, though, levelled on the stroke of half-time through Allen who received the ball from Kris Moore on the left flank and then darted into the area before producing a neat finish into the opposite corner of the net.

The draw made it three games unbeaten for Gardner's side who rattled off two wins in the space of five days last week at home to Derby County and then at Newcastle United.

Those results have seen Leeds climb off the foot of the division and now up to 21st place in the 26-team division.

Leeds United under-21s: Christy, Sutcliffe, Moore (Ferguson 60), Coleman, Cresswell, Debayo, Snowdon, Crew, Thomas, Chambers (Chadwick 46), Allen. Subs not used: van den Heuvel, Cline, Monteiro.