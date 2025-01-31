Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young forward has sealed a permanent departure from the Whites.

A fourth piece of Leeds United January transfer activity has been completed through a young forward’s permanent departure to an EFL side.

Twenty-year-old England youth international striker Sonny Perkins joined League One side Leyton Orient in June on a season-long loan deal and the move has now been made permanent.

The 20-year-old made his Leeds first team debut in the 2022/23 season and scored his first goal for the club in an Emirates FA Cup clash away at Cardiff City.

With first team opportunities limited, Perkins sealed the summer loan switch to Orient and the striker has now completed a permanent move.

The YEP understands that Leeds will receive a small fee for the forward whose three-year contract at Leeds was set to expire in the summer.

The YEP also understands that Leeds have been able to insert a significant sell-on percentage.

The departure of Perkins marks the first permanent Whites move in the January window following the loan exits of Joe Gelhardt (Hull City), Charlie Crew (Doncaster Rovers) and Luca Thomas (FC Halifax Town).