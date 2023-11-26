Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

You're not really a Leeds United fan if you haven't done some of these 12 things

Leeds United fans will know these rituals well

By Toby Bryant
Published 26th Nov 2023, 20:23 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 20:28 GMT

Rituals are part and parcel of supporting your beloved football club. No matter where you are in the country, if you've been to a match at home to cheer on you're team, you've likely encountered many of these 12 things. Take our playful headline with a pinch of salt, we are not suggesting you are not a fan of the club if you haven't done any of these things.

But it's highly likely the majority, if not all, of fans reading this will have done the majority of these 12 things. Enjoy this trip down memory lane with a cheeky bit of Sunday Leeds United nostalgia. 

There’s nothing like the walk to Elland Road on matchday and passing under the Lowfields Road underpass is when the excitement rises another notch.

1. Walk under the Lowfields Road underpass

There’s nothing like the walk to Elland Road on matchday and passing under the Lowfields Road underpass is when the excitement rises another notch.

Photo Sales
The fish and chips at Graveley’s are some top tier grub and the perfect pre-match nerve settler.

2. Graveley’s

The fish and chips at Graveley’s are some top tier grub and the perfect pre-match nerve settler.

Photo Sales
Part of the Graveley’s experience is enduring the matchday queue of eager Leeds United fans outside.

3. ... and embraced the queue

Part of the Graveley’s experience is enduring the matchday queue of eager Leeds United fans outside.

Photo Sales
Right next to Graveley’s, the Elland Road Cafe and Sandwich Bar is another hugely popular pit stop where many Whites fans have visited during their trips to Elland Road.

4. Elland Road Cafe & Sandwich Bar

Right next to Graveley’s, the Elland Road Cafe and Sandwich Bar is another hugely popular pit stop where many Whites fans have visited during their trips to Elland Road.

Photo Sales
Necking the dregs of your final pre-match pint and speed walking across the road and into Elland Road for kick-off is a rite of passage for many.

5. The Old Peacock

Necking the dregs of your final pre-match pint and speed walking across the road and into Elland Road for kick-off is a rite of passage for many.

Photo Sales
The popularity of the matchday programme is not what it used to be but many fans make sure to stop at the same stall to pick up a copy every match.

6. Go to YOUR programme seller

The popularity of the matchday programme is not what it used to be but many fans make sure to stop at the same stall to pick up a copy every match.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page