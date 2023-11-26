You're not really a Leeds United fan if you haven't done some of these 12 things

Rituals are part and parcel of supporting your beloved football club. No matter where you are in the country, if you've been to a match at home to cheer on you're team, you've likely encountered many of these 12 things. Take our playful headline with a pinch of salt, we are not suggesting you are not a fan of the club if you haven't done any of these things.
But it's highly likely the majority, if not all, of fans reading this will have done the majority of these 12 things. Enjoy this trip down memory lane with a cheeky bit of Sunday Leeds United nostalgia.
1. Walk under the Lowfields Road underpass
There’s nothing like the walk to Elland Road on matchday and passing under the Lowfields Road underpass is when the excitement rises another notch.
2. Graveley’s
The fish and chips at Graveley’s are some top tier grub and the perfect pre-match nerve settler.
3. ... and embraced the queue
Part of the Graveley’s experience is enduring the matchday queue of eager Leeds United fans outside.
4. Elland Road Cafe & Sandwich Bar
Right next to Graveley’s, the Elland Road Cafe and Sandwich Bar is another hugely popular pit stop where many Whites fans have visited during their trips to Elland Road.
5. The Old Peacock
Necking the dregs of your final pre-match pint and speed walking across the road and into Elland Road for kick-off is a rite of passage for many.
6. Go to YOUR programme seller
The popularity of the matchday programme is not what it used to be but many fans make sure to stop at the same stall to pick up a copy every match.