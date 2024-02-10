Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

You're not really a fan of Leeds United if you haven't done most of these 11 things

A look at what makes Leeds United supporters - and their club - unique in English football

By Charlie Bennett
Published 10th Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT

Leeds United supporters are the envy of many clubs, with Elland Road known for its fervent home support. On the road, the Whites also travel in numbers, hiking up and down the country to watch their beloved team. There is a reason why 'Leeds would have taken more' became a meme. That is because, for the most part, it tends to be true.

However, what about the finer details of being a Leeds fan that rivals do not consider? Things that you would only do if you have ever trudged up the home steps at Elland Road. After all, United was founded 104 years ago - absorbing most Leeds City's heritage and support once they were dissolved. Despite zero recent success, the power of a one-club city makes Leeds a force to be reckoned with.

But how many of these notes strike a chord when you read them? YEP has profiled 11 things you would only do or know if you were a Leeds fan. You may even be set to do some of them today.

Need something to soak up a beer or settle pre-match nerves? It’s got to be Graveley’s.

1. Graveley’s

Situated opposite Elland Road, a pre-match pint at The Old Peacock is a must do.

2. The Old Peacock

It may just look like an underpass to some, but for Leeds United fans the walk to Elland Road raises hair on the neck ahead of kick off.

3. Walk under the Lowfields Road underpass

Often covered in scarves, every Leeds an has snapped a photo with Billy Bremner at some time.

4. Get a photo with Billy

The Bremner statue is also home to hundreds of tributes to family members, which some fans pay tribute to every home game.

5. Visit a loved one

It’s hard to walk by the West Stand on a match day without admiring the players’ swanky cars.

6. Baulk at player cars

