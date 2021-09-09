Leeds United's Jamie Shackleton and winger Raphinha at Elland Road. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The Whites are searching for their first top-flight victory of the season against Jurgen Klopp’s outfit, having lost one and drawn two from their opening three games.

A sold out crowd is expected at Elland Road as Liverpool travel from Merseyside on Sunday afternoon.

Shackleton is yet to start a league game but has been a go-to substitute for head coach Marcelo Bielsa, seeing 56 minutes of on-pitch action so far.

The 21-year-old also completed 90 minutes against Crewe Alexandra in the League Cup ahead of the international break and has earned praise for his performances this term.

United pushed the Reds close on the opening day of the Premier League season last year, losing 4-3 in dramatic fashion at Anfield – but rescued a late point in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture later on.

Bielsa’s side are now looking to go one better and earn victory in what is just the club’s second home top-flight fixture with supporters in attendance since the lifting of Covid restrictions.

"It would be proper," Shackleton told BBC Radio Leeds about the prospect of beating Liverpool this weekend.

“Obviously you’re well aware of the names and numbers that some of the [Liverpool] players have put up in the Premier League for years.

“But when it comes to the game itself and their skillset as a team and as individuals it’s just to try and pick the best things out and make the best decisions, so that on the day you can try to come out on top.”

Shackleton has often been utilised as a right-back by his Argentine head coach since he was handed his debut in 2018.

The Thorp Arch academy graduate came through the ranks as a central midfielder but has been adapted to play both positions in Bielsa’s system.

He enjoyed an impressive pre-season and has started the 2021/21 campaign strongly – though harbours hopes of breaking through into the starting XI on a permanent basis in West Yorkshire.

“I’d like to think so, I think it’s important you improve all the time,” Shackleton said over his continued upward trajectory. “I’m 21 now.

“I want to keep that level of performance and keep it going up. I want to keep improving my own game.

“I’d say for the three years I’ve been involved in first team football my attitude has always been the same.

“It’s to give everything I’ve got anytime I’m on the pitch. I think you know when you’ve had a good game or likewise if you haven’t.

“You’re always self assessing and everyone is aware of what level they’re at. It’s always my aim to improve as months and seasons go by.

“It’s always the aim to keep improving and one way of doing that is by playing more games and more minutes.