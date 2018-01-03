Your Leeds United views: Signing a proven striker is crucial in January window

Leeds United need a proven striker at Championship level. Why not go for Gary Hooper from Sheffield Wednesday? We also need a decent, proper left-back.

I would also love us to get a decent and experienced central midfielder – someone like Gareth Barry, who would drop down a division but bring their much-needed experience to help shore up our weak midfield.

Gareth Barry.

I would recall Lewie Coyle and drop Luke Ayling. He has been woeful this season.

Gaetanio Berardi has the passion but he’s not quite good enough for where we need to be.

A big shout out must go to Liam Cooper. He has often had to bear the brunt of the fans’ frustrations but he has been immense this season and deserves a lot of credit for his contribution.

Well done Liam. You are proving a lot of people wrong – me included!

Andrea Radrizzani.

Curries Plimsole, via website

****

I hate being negative or disrespectful to our players, but I’ve been saying for ages that Gjanni Alioski, and Kalvin Philips are not good enough for us.

Kemar Roofe is a decent bench warmer, that’s all. We desperately need a proven, quality striker, a quality left-back, and a midfield player who can organise and control a game in that position.

We also need a quality goalkeeper.

We are so, so fortunate to have Samuel Saiz playing for us. The thing is, with so much TV coverage etc, how long will it be before one of the Premiership sides get hold of him, and Andrea Radrizzani uses the cash to buy another cheap priced replacement? Without Saiz, we look ordinary.

If Radrizzani breaks the bank and gets us these players in this window, we have a real chance of getting out of this league this season. If not, we’ll still be here next season.

Anyone who thinks differently, is clearly mixing ambition up with ability.

We’re so close to getting out of this league.

If Radrizani digs deep now, he’ll be repaid in kind if we get promoted.

So come on AR, show us just how serious you are about getting us out of this league, and put some much needed quality into the team.

Brian Roberts, via website

****

Leeds United are not playing well enough to finish teams off early, so we end up hanging on to our seats in the last 10 minutes. At present we may scrape into sixth place but more likely seventh.

One would hope we invest in a new striker even if it’s a back up for Caleb Ekuban.

If not, why not try the team in another formation? We know we have not been winning the midfield battles and when we play the more physical teams we are not up to it. I would like to see three at the back with Liam Cooper, Conor O’Shaughnessy (or Robert Huth from Leicester) and Pontus Jansson.

Richard Underhill, via website

****

We have to give Andrea Radrizzani the chance to prove his words mean something. The new transfer system means that he has been unable to bring anyone in since September 1. He now has four weeks to spend the money he ‘promised’ would be invested in the team – hopefully we will see arrivals sooner rather than later.

Mark Devonwhite, via website