Leeds United are not expecting a busy January transfer window, but they could still add to their squad if the right opportunity presents itself. Daniel Farke and the club chiefs have already sent back loan player Djed Spence, and they may yet move to add depth before the end of January comes into sight.

Farke said last week: "To be honest, I'm happy with our squad, I think we have a pretty balanced squad in all areas, so there's not one particular position where you think 'okay, there is definitely a need that you have to do something'. But again, it's also I think, professional to stay awake and also to check if there are some options and if we have the chance to strengthen our squad in terms of quality or perhaps in terms of options, yes, we'll check it and perhaps also do this but there's no necessity to panic or that we need something urgently. So like I mentioned I expect a pretty calm and quiet window."