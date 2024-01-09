Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Your Leeds United starting XI if January transfer rumours are true amid Djed Spence decision

A look at a possible Leeds United starting XI for after the January transfer window as business picks up around the Championship.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 9th Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT

Leeds United are not expecting a busy January transfer window, but they could still add to their squad if the right opportunity presents itself. Daniel Farke and the club chiefs have already sent back loan player Djed Spence, and they may yet move to add depth before the end of January comes into sight.

Farke said last week: "To be honest, I'm happy with our squad, I think we have a pretty balanced squad in all areas, so there's not one particular position where you think 'okay, there is definitely a need that you have to do something'. But again, it's also I think, professional to stay awake and also to check if there are some options and if we have the chance to strengthen our squad in terms of quality or perhaps in terms of options, yes, we'll check it and perhaps also do this but there's no necessity to panic or that we need something urgently. So like I mentioned I expect a pretty calm and quiet window."

Even with that, the Whites could move if they see an opportunity to strengthen their promotion bid. With that in mind, we have taken a look at a potential Whites starting XI for after the January window, if the most recent rumours are true. Take a look below.

Mesier is likely to remain the starting keeper after January.

1. GK - Illan Meslier

Mesier is likely to remain the starting keeper after January.

Photo Sales
Byram could well be the main starter, aheadof Junior Firpo.

2. LB - Sam Byram

Byram could well be the main starter, aheadof Junior Firpo.

Photo Sales
Rodon will remain one of the first choice centre-backs as he continues his impressive loan spell.

3. CB - Joe Rodon

Rodon will remain one of the first choice centre-backs as he continues his impressive loan spell.

Photo Sales
Struijk is likely to be a starter amid impressive form of late.

4. CB - Pascal Struijk

Struijk is likely to be a starter amid impressive form of late.

Photo Sales
With Spence having returned to Tottenham, Burnley's Connor Roberts could be available on the cheap, with Farke having expressed concerns over the injury records of his full-backs.

5. RB - Connor Roberts

With Spence having returned to Tottenham, Burnley's Connor Roberts could be available on the cheap, with Farke having expressed concerns over the injury records of his full-backs.

Photo Sales
Ampadu has been flying, and he will remain a starter in the middle.

6. CM - Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu has been flying, and he will remain a starter in the middle.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel Farke