Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Your Leeds United starting line up in 2024 if the transfer rumours are true

A look at a possible Leeds United starting XI for after January based on recent transfer rumours.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 4th Dec 2023, 19:16 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 19:27 GMT

Leeds United have enjoyed a fine season so far, but they may yet add to their squad in the January transfer window. It was a busy summer window for the Whites, who were left scrambling after a number of exits, largely through loans.

A number of late incoming signings set Leeds up for a fine start to the season, and they are currently in the thick of the automatic promotion race. Daniel Farke has made it clear he wants a more relaxed winter window, but there could still be some incomings and outgoings, Here we put together a possible Leeds starting XI for after January based on recent rumours.

Meslier has been linked with Inter Milan of late, but a stay looks more likely.

1. GK - Illan Meslier

Meslier has been linked with Inter Milan of late, but a stay looks more likely.

Photo Sales
Byram has slotted in well, and he could be the main starter, particularly if Junior Firpo moves on, as some reports have suggested.

2. LB - Sam Byram

Byram has slotted in well, and he could be the main starter, particularly if Junior Firpo moves on, as some reports have suggested.

Photo Sales
Struijk may be tough to keep, but Farke will demand a stay.

3. CB - Pascal Struijk

Struijk may be tough to keep, but Farke will demand a stay.

Photo Sales
Rodon has enjoyed a fine season on loan with Leeds so far. He will remain a starter.

4. CB - Joe Rodon

Rodon has enjoyed a fine season on loan with Leeds so far. He will remain a starter.

Photo Sales
Spence could come in at right-back now that he is getting back to full fitness.

5. RB - Djed Spence

Spence could come in at right-back now that he is getting back to full fitness.

Photo Sales
Ampadu has been superb this season, and he will continue to play a big role.

6. CM - Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu has been superb this season, and he will continue to play a big role.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel Farke