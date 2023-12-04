Leeds United have enjoyed a fine season so far, but they may yet add to their squad in the January transfer window. It was a busy summer window for the Whites, who were left scrambling after a number of exits, largely through loans.

A number of late incoming signings set Leeds up for a fine start to the season, and they are currently in the thick of the automatic promotion race. Daniel Farke has made it clear he wants a more relaxed winter window, but there could still be some incomings and outgoings, Here we put together a possible Leeds starting XI for after January based on recent rumours.