Youngster rated chief Leeds United threat with Whites relief predicted amid trio's grim forecast
A talented youngster is rated the chief threat to Leeds United in this afternoon's Premier League showdown against highflying visitors Brighton but Whites' relief is predicted in the long run.
Brighton would sit in the division's Champions League places if winning their games in hand by enough goals and the Seagulls are odds-on with every firm to leave Elland Road with all three points from today's 3pm kick-off.
Roberto De Zerbi's eighth-placed side are no bigger than 20-21 to record what would be a 12th victory of the Premier League season for the Seagulls whereas fourth-bottom Leeds can be backed at 3-1, slightly bigger than the draw at 29-10.
Young Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is rated the main threat to Leeds as the 18-year-old Republic of Ireland international heads the first scorer market at 6-1. United's top scorer Rodrigo is 13-2 having returned to training this week, despite the obvious doubts about whether he will start.
Brighton's Deniz Undav is also 13-2, followed by Seagulls duo Danny Welbeck and Kaoru Mitoma who are both 15-2 and then United's Patrick Bamford who is 8s. Brighton World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is 9s, the same price as Julio Enciso, followed by Whites forward Georginio Rutter at 10s.
Leeds are only outside of the Premier League's drop zone on goal difference but the bookmakers still expect the Whites to keep their necks above water. Javi Gracia's side remain fourth favourites to go down at 19-10, behind Bournemouth (4-11), Southampton (4-7) and Everton (evens) who are all the subjects of grim forecasts for the drop.
Nottingham Forest are only marginally bigger than Leeds at 2s, after which there is a gap in the market to West Ham United (5s), Leicester City (6s), Wolves (15-2) and Crystal Palace (9s). The battle to stay up is now considered a definite nine runner race with Aston Villa next but a huge 500-1.