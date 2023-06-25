Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group

Young side: The Leeds United XI of players aged 22 or under and bench

Leeds United have six players away at the under-21s Euros – and there are plenty more where they came from.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 25th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 11:48 BST

Illan Meslier (France), Charlie Cresswell (England), Willy Gnonto (Italy), Crysencio Summerville (Netherlands), Leo Hjelde (Norway) and Kristoffer Klaesson (Norway) are all representing their nations at under-21s level in the tournament being held in Georgia and Romania.

But Leeds have a stack of other promising youngsters which should mean the future is extremely bright at Elland Road. Meslier is now 23 years old, the same age as Pascal Struijk but the Whites could field a strong team of players all aged 22 or under, and with a strong bench. Here is an idea of a possible XI of the club’s talented youngsters from that age bracket.

Age: 22.

1. GK - Kristoffer Klaesson

Age: 22. Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Age: 21.

2. RB - Cody Drameh

Age: 21. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Age: 20.

3. CB - Charlie Cresswell

Age: 20. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

Photo Sales
Age: 19.

4. CB - Jeremiah Mullen

Age: 19. Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:FranceIllan MeslierNorwayCrysencio SummervilleItalyEngland