Young side: The Leeds United XI of players aged 22 or under and bench
Illan Meslier (France), Charlie Cresswell (England), Willy Gnonto (Italy), Crysencio Summerville (Netherlands), Leo Hjelde (Norway) and Kristoffer Klaesson (Norway) are all representing their nations at under-21s level in the tournament being held in Georgia and Romania.
But Leeds have a stack of other promising youngsters which should mean the future is extremely bright at Elland Road. Meslier is now 23 years old, the same age as Pascal Struijk but the Whites could field a strong team of players all aged 22 or under, and with a strong bench. Here is an idea of a possible XI of the club’s talented youngsters from that age bracket.