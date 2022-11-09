Young Leeds United trio and 'keeper given debuts in ten Whites changes for Wolves cup clash

STARTING: Eighteen-year-old Leeds United forward Sonny Perkins.

Teenage forwards Sonny Perkins and Mateo Joseph plus 18-year-old midfielder Darko Gyabi all start for a team which features four debuts as 32-year-old Spaniard and summer recruit Joel Robles also gets his first Whites appearance in goal. Perkins, 18, has never made a matchday squad for Leeds but comes straight into the XI whilst 19-year-old Joseph only made the bench for the first time in Saturday’s Premier League hosting of Bournemouth for which he was an unused substitute. Gyabi, 18, has been on the bench three times but also makes his debut as a starter whilst another youngster in 19-year-old Norwegian defender Leo Hjelde gets just his third Leeds start and fifth outing of any kind.

Winger Jack Harrison is the only player in the XI who started Saturday’s Premier League clash against the Cherries. Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Junior Firpo, Mateusz Klich and Joe Gelhardt also all come into the side as Illan Meslier, Rasmus Kristensen, captain Liam Cooper, Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk, Tyler Adams, Marc Roca, Crysencio Summerville, Brenden Aaronson and Rodrigo all drop out. Patrick Bamford is missing with what boss Marsch has described as a seven-day injury to his hip. Bamford joins Adam Forshaw and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas on the sidelines. Meslier has started every one of United’s last 56 games in league and cup but Robles now gets a chance between the sticks. Sam Greenwood and Willy Gnonto are the two most prominent names on a very young Whites bench.

Interim Wolves boss Steve Davis has made six changes to his side for whom Joe Hodge and Connor Ronan get their first starts of the season. Adama Traore, Matija Sarkic, Jonny and Rayan Ait-Nouri also come into the side.

Wolves: Sarkic; Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Neves, Hodge, Ronan; Adama, Hwang, Guedes. Subs: Sa, Mosquera, Toti, Lembikisa, B Traore, Podence, Bueno, Moutinho, Campbell.