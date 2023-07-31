Nineteen-year-old England youth forward Mateo Joseph has taken to social media to show his Futbol Draft 22-23 award following his stellar recent progress for both club and country. The awards ‘shed light and recognise the Spanish soccer youth academy and support it as it deserves.’

Cesc Fabregas, Gerard Pique and David Silva are among the star men to have all bagged a Futbol Draft award previously in their careers. Joseph, who was born in Spain, joined Leeds from Espanyol back in January 2022 and the teenager has featured prominently under new Whites boss Daniel Farke in this summer’s pre-season friendlies.

He has also ended pre-season as United’s first choice fit no 9 following injuries to both Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford in Sunday’s final friendly against Hearts. Rutter started the contest but was replaced by Bamford upon suffering a muscle injury in his core. But Bamford then suffered a hamstring problem and was replaced by Joseph for the closing stages of the 1-0 win.