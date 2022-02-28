Young Leeds United star back from injury as Whites under-23s face Tottenham
Sam Greenwood returns from injury for Leeds United's under-23s who are finally back in action against hosts Tottenham Hotspur under-23s tonight in Premier League Two Division One.
Twenty-year-old forward Greenwood picked up a knee injury in just his fourth outing for United's first team in last month's FA Cup clash at West Ham United.
The striker started against the Irons but was substituted at the halfway stage and has since had seven weeks out.
But Greenwood starts for United's under-23s against Tottenham this evening along with Lewis Bate who also started the FA Cup clash against West Ham.
The game kicks off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 7pm.
Leeds United under-23s v Tottenham under-23s: Klaesson, Sutcliffe, McCarron, Bate, Mullen, Kenneh, McKinstry, Allen, Dean, Greenwood, Miller. Subs: Van Den Heuvel, McGurk, Moore, Jenkins, Joseph.
