Young Leeds United duo help nation to major international achievement after ten-year wait

Defender Leo Hjelde and goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson have played key roles in enabling Norway's under-21s to finish top of their qualification group, a feat sealed by Tuesday evening's 2-1 victory against Azerbaijan in Drammen.

Twenty-one-year old Klaesson played the full duration of the contest for which 18-year-old regular starter Hjelde served a yellow cards suspension.

The 2023 under-21s Euros take place next summer, co-hosted by Romania and Georgia and beginning on June 9.

INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT: For 18-year-old Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.