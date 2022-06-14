Young Leeds United duo help nation to major international achievement after ten-year wait

A young Leeds United duo have helped their nation qualify for the UEFA Under-21s European Championships for the first time in ten years.

By Lee Sobot
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 7:32 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 7:35 pm

Defender Leo Hjelde and goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson have played key roles in enabling Norway's under-21s to finish top of their qualification group, a feat sealed by Tuesday evening's 2-1 victory against Azerbaijan in Drammen.

Twenty-one-year old Klaesson played the full duration of the contest for which 18-year-old regular starter Hjelde served a yellow cards suspension.

The 2023 under-21s Euros take place next summer, co-hosted by Romania and Georgia and beginning on June 9.

Norway last qualified for the competition back in 2013.

Norway