Leeds United Under-21s defender Joe Richards has joined National League North club South Shields.

A statement issued by Leeds on Thursday afternoon read: "Leeds United academy full-back Joe Richards has today joined National League North side South Shields, on a short-term loan.

"The versatile player, who can be used on either flank both in defence and attack, has made five appearances in Premier League 2 for Scott Gardner’s Under-21s side so far this term.

"Last time out, Richards was on the scoresheet as the Whites recorded an impressive 3-1 victory over Stockport County Under-21s in the Premier League Cup."

The 19-year-old is not the only Leeds youngster heading out for a first taste of senior football in non-league with Reuben Lopata-White expected to follow.

Twenty-year-old forward Luca Thomas has already joined York City on a short-term loan of his own, scoring on his debut against Ebbsfleet United last weekend.

This week, Leeds also announced the signing of former French international midfielder Josuha Guilavogui on a short-term deal until the end of the season, amidst an uncharacteristic flurry of transfer activity midway through October.