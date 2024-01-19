Young Leeds United attacker signs new long-term Whites deal after breakthrough

Another Leeds United youngster has signed a new long-term contract with the Whites.

A young Leeds United attacker has signed a new long-term deal with the Whites, fresh from his recent breakthrough.

Twenty-year-old England youth international forward Mateo Joseph has featured six times for United's first team this season, most recently from the bench in this month's third round FA Cup win at Peterborough United.

Joseph, who joined Leeds in January 2022 from Espanyol, has now signed a new long-term contract with the club, running until the summer of 2028.

A statement from Leeds United read: "Everyone at Leeds United is delighted to see Mateo commit to the club until 2028, and we look forward to seeing his future development with the club."

Joseph, who was born in Spain to British parents, has represented England at under-20s level ten times, scoring three goals. The attacker was part of the young Three Lions squad at the U20 World Cup in 2023.