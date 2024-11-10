Young Leeds United attacker salutes fresh boost as personal progress continues after wait
Young Leeds United attacker Sonny Perkins has saluted a fresh boost as his personal progress continues.
Twenty-year-old Whites forward Perkins is on a season-long loan at League One side Leyton Orient but the attacker has had to be patient for starting opportunities since his switch.
Perkins, though, was handed a start in the FA Cup clash at Boreham Wood at the start of this month in which he scored the first goal in a 2-2 draw which led to a 5-3 success on penalties for his side.
One week later, Perkins was handed his first league start for the Os in Saturday’s hosting of Blackpool and the Whites loanee struck once more, again netting the opening goal in a 3-0 victory for his side.
Taking to his Instagram page, Perkins saluted the boost, writing: “Enjoyable win yesterday” - to which fellow Leeds youngsters Darko Gyabi and Jeremiah Mullen were among those to reply plus ex-Whites youngster Sean McGurk.
Perkins played 66 minutes of the contest which has left the Os fifth-bottom and two points clear of the dropzone.
